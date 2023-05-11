Griggs-Ficklen Insurance Offers Home Insurance in Monroe and Watkinsville, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2023 --Griggs-Ficklen Insurance now offers a wide range of home insurance policies to individuals and families residing in Monroe and Watkinsville, Georgia, as well as surrounding areas such as Commerce, Greensboro, Athens, Bogart, Nicholson, and Jefferson. The agency provides homeowner's insurance tailored to the specific needs of homeowners and renters, ensuring that their property and personal belongings are adequately protected.



The home insurance in Monroe and Watkinsville, Georgia is designed as a package-style policy to protect homeowners from damage to their property and liability to others. When crafting this policy, various factors are considered, such as the home's location, structure, personal possessions, and responsibility towards others. Griggs-Ficklen offers multi-policy discounts for various homes, including rental properties, townhomes, apartments, condos, mobile homes, vacant homes, homes under construction, and more.



Renters insurance is also available to those residing in Athens and its environs. This policy protects renters from unexpected circumstances not covered by their landlord's insurance. The renter's insurance policy offers the option to choose the coverage that pays for the actual cost of replacing lost possessions or a policy that reimburses the cash value of lost possessions. It also covers fire damage, theft, destruction of property, water damage, personal liability, liability to one's pet, and more.



In addition to homeowners and renters insurance, Griggs-Ficklen offers flood and earthquake insurance policies that compensate homeowners for losses and damages caused by natural disasters. Flood insurance is guaranteed by the federal government's NFIP flood insurance program. The location and construction of a home determine the need for earthquake insurance.



Griggs-Ficklen also recommends homeowners consider purchasing an umbrella policy to provide added liability coverage beyond what is included in their homeowner's insurance policy. This policy offers an additional cushion of coverage once liability amounts have been exceeded, providing homeowners with the added protection that their other policies cannot.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance

Griggs Ficklen Insurance is an independent insurance agency that primarily caters to the people of Nicholson, Athens, Bogart, Monroe, Watkinsville, and nearby areas.