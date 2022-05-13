Griggs Ficklen Insurance Offers Homeowners Insurance in Lansing and Dewitt, Michigan

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2022 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance was founded in 1947. This agency has insured thousands of families and businesses since then. They offer comprehensive and affordable plans for auto, business, life, health, and even renters insurance in Lansing and DeWitt, Michigan. The agents of Griggs Ficklen Insurance evaluate the significant risks of their clients, and try to find a tailored plan that mitigates those risks while accommodating their lifestyle, business, and budget.



Apart from providing comfort and shelter, a house is often the single greatest homeowner asset. Hence, all homeowners must try to protect this precious investment. They must have a proper home insurance plan in place to do so. A standard homeowners insurance policy typically covers the home and the belongings of the homeowners. Injury or property damage caused to a third party under an insured risk would also be covered by a plan. The policy would pay for the expenses involved in rebuilding or repairing a house if it is damaged or destroyed by a covered risk, such as wildfires, a winter storm, or lightning. The belongings of the homeowners, such as furniture and clothing, are also insured against these types of disasters and theft.



Griggs Ficklen Insurance is one of the reliable agencies through which people can invest in homeowners insurance in Lansing and DeWitt, Michigan. They offer a package-style home insurance policy that shields the homeowners. This agency helps their clients to identify and invest in a home insurance plan perfect for them, based on variables like their location, personal belongings, the structure of the house, budget, and more. Standard homeowners insurance covers a variety of disasters except for floods and earthquakes. Fortunately, through Griggs Ficklen Insurance, one can also avail of specialized flood and earthquake insurance plans to enjoy comprehensive coverage. The federal government supports NFIP flood insurance, and hence the homeowners would be able to enjoy guaranteed protection.



Griggs Ficklen Insurance can be contacted at 706-534-8880 for details.



Griggs Ficklen Insurance is a well-established insurance agency that has been providing risk management solutions to the people of Watkinsville, Commerce, Greensboro, Athens, Bogart, Monroe, and nearby areas for several decades.