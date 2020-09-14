Griggs Ficklen Insurance Offers Premium Car Insurance in Elberton and Jefferson, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2020 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance is a Georgia based insurance agency. It was founded in 1947 and is among the oldest and most respected insurance agencies. This agency has been responsible for insuring thousands of families and businesses over the decades. Griggs Ficklen Insurance is renowned for being among the most reliable providers of business insurance in Elberton and Watkinsville, Georgia. It is an independent insurance agency and focuses on its clients' requirements and not on any particular insurance carrier's priorities. Griggs Ficklen Insurance agents use the relationships they have built with the country's most prominent insurance carriers to provide their clients with high-quality risk management products at an affordable price. These agents thoroughly assess the risks faced by their clients and try to find tailored policies that can mitigate those concerns.



There has been a considerable increase witnessed in the number of cars on the road in the last decade. With this, there has also been a significant increase in the instances of road accidents and mishaps. Hence, to safeguard themselves from the expenses that might incur from a road accident, it is prudent that all vehicle owners invest in a comprehensive auto insurance plan. These plans are designed to help car owners lead a secure life while letting go of any financial vulnerability due to their various risks.



Through Griggs Ficklen Insurance, people can invest in both comprehensive and cost-effective car insurance in Elberton and Jefferson, Georgia. In addition to the typical cars, people can also get their motorcycle, boats, personal watercraft, RV's, ATV's / off-road vehicles, trailers, and classic vehicles insured through this agency.



Griggs Ficklen Insurance can be contacted at 706-678-2223.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance

Griggs Ficklen Insurance is a well-established insurance agency providing risk management solutions to the people of Athens, Bogart, Commerce, Greensboro, Jefferson, Monroe, and nearby areas for several decades.