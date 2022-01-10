Griggs Ficklen Insurance Offers Premium Commercial Insurance in Jefferson and Commerce, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2022 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance is a Georgia-based insurance agency. It was founded in 1947 and is among the region's oldest and most respected insurance agencies. They offer business, health, life, and car insurance in Elberton and Greensboro, Georgia. Being an independent insurance agency, Griggs Ficklen Insurance uses its relationships with various formidable insurance carriers to provide the best possible risk management solutions to their clients.



Operating and growing a business often requires significant capital resources and assets. Unfortunately, it might take just one mishap or accident to bring an entire business to the ground. Everybody hopes their business runs smoothly and without getting into legal trouble. Entrepreneurs must invest in proper commercial insurance policies to ensure that they do not get into a huge financial burden due to an unfortunate event. Many businesses are not large enough to accurately predict the number of property or liability losses they will face each year. It is difficult, if not impossible, to develop long-term business plans and goals when a substantial out-of-pocket expense like a property fire could cost thousands of dollars. Having an excellent commercial insurance plan helps in getting rid of such uncertainties.



Griggs Ficklen Insurance is the most dependable source for commercial insurance in Jefferson and Commerce, Georgia. They understand the risk of owning a business and what it takes to ensure that it is protected with the right coverage options. Their agents can effectively advise their commercial clients on keeping their business and employees well-protected. All companies differ based on their size, scale, industry, type of operation, number of employees, etc. Griggs Ficklen Insurance helps create a tailored coverage plan for each of their clients so that they can effortlessly meet their requirements.



Give Griggs Ficklen Insurance a call at 706-534-8880



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance

Griggs Ficklen Insurance is an independent insurance agency that primarily caters to the people of Athens, Bogart, Commerce, Greensboro, Jefferson, Monroe, Nicholson, Watkinsville, and their nearby areas.