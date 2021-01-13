Griggs Ficklen Insurance Offers Professional Liability Insurance in Loganville and Watkinsville, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2021 --Established in 1947, Griggs Ficklen Insurance offers a wide range of policies for personal and commercial insurance in Lincolnton and Loganville, Georgia. They are famed for being the most experienced insurance agency in the state and have managed to win the residents' trust over the decades with their high-quality services.



People spend a lot of money, hard work, and time in building their business. All entrepreneurs need to try their best to ensure that their business is not destroyed due to any unfortunate circumstances. For this, they must invest in a proper commercial insurance solution. Being a well-established agency, Griggs Ficklen Insurance is well-aware of the types of risks faced by local businesses. They can provide the perfect risk management solutions to their discerning commercial clients, which help them protect their business at the most affordable rates.



Griggs Ficklen Insurance is especially renowned for being among the most reliable providers of professional liability insurance in Loganville and Watkinsville, Georgia. Such policies help business organizations to protect themselves from alleged negligence claims made against them. Having professional liability coverage is especially vital for businesses and individuals who provide services of any kind to other companies and people. In case any legal action is issued towards them, this policy would cover the defense expenses involved in the civil lawsuit.



Through Griggs Ficklen Insurance, people can even invest in premium medical malpractice insurance. Medical Malpractice implies negligence done by act or omission by a health care provider, thereby causing harm to the health of the patient. This agency especially offers exclusive benefits to Georgia Chiropractic Association members when it comes to medical malpractice insurance.



Give Griggs Ficklen Insurance a call at 706-678-2223.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance

Griggs Ficklen Insurance is an independent insurance agency that primarily caters to Athens, Bogart, Commerce, Greensboro, Jefferson, Monroe, Nicholson, Watkinsville, and their nearby areas. They offer a wide range of insurance solutions, befitting the needs of their clients.