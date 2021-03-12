Griggs Ficklen Insurance Provides Comprehensive Policies for Business Insurance in Jefferson and Elberton, Georgia

Washington, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2021 --Griggs Ficklen Insurance was founded in 1947 and has insured thousands of families and businesses since that time. Through them, people can easily invest in an affordable business, health, life, and home insurance in Monroe and Commerce, Georgia.



Being an independent insurance agency, Griggs Ficklen Insurance uses its relationships with various formidable insurance carriers to provide the best possible risk management solutions to its clients. This company's agents assess their clients' significant risks and try to find a tailored plan that mitigates those risks while accommodating their lifestyle, business, and budget.



Developing and running a business is not an easy task. It requires a considerable investment in terms of money, time, and hard work. It only takes a single unfortunate incident to destroy a business and land the entrepreneur in a financial disaster. To prevent such a circumstance, it is essential to invest in a business insurance policy. Griggs Ficklen Insurance is one of the most trusted companies offering business insurance in Jefferson and Elberton, Georgia. This company's experienced agents can correctly advise entrepreneurs about the coverage options to protect their business and employees efficiently.



Through Griggs Ficklen Insurance, people can easily avail professional liability insurance, which protects commercial businesses from alleged negligence claims made against them. Having this form of coverage is essential for companies that provide services of any kind to other companies and individuals. Under the circumstance that legal action ensues, this policy may cover the civil lawsuit's defense expenses. A wide range of commercial automobile insurance can also be invested in through Griggs Ficklen Insurance. This agency recognizes that entrepreneurs' requirements are not the same and hence tries to identify tailor-made insurance options for each of them.



Give Griggs Ficklen Insurance a call at 706-678-2223.



About Griggs Ficklen Insurance

Griggs Ficklen Insurance is an independent insurance agency catering to the people of Watkinsville, Commerce, Greensboro, Athens, Bogart, Monroe, Nicholson, Jefferson, and their nearby areas.