Grilling the Perfect Burger in 6 Easy Steps

1. Don't Go For The Expensive Meat

Top-of-the-line filet should make for a better burger, right? Wrong. Bonappetit.com senior food editor Dawn Perry says, "What really matters is that you use a cut with a nice amount of fat." A nice amount of at least 15 percent to 20 percent fat will make for a juicier patty.



2. Go Easy On The Seasoning

A great burger deserves big flavor, but that doesn't mean go crazy with the seasoning. Things to leave behind: egg, bread crumbs, cumin, garlic powder, taco seasoning, etc. It's a burger, not a meatloaf. That said, don't skimp on the salt and pepper. Season one side of the patty with salt and pepper right before placing it on the grill, seasoned side down. Before flipping the burger, season the other side.



3. Think Gentle When Forming Burgers

Really packing hamburger patties in will make for a dense, heavy, hockey puck of a burger. The patty will be eaten on a relatively delicate bun, not on a plate with a fork and a knife.



4. Not All Buns Are Created Equal

Yes, it's about the meat, but the bread's also undeniably important. There's nothing worse than taking the first bite and realizing it's all bread, no meat. To remedy that, make sure the burger is 6 to 8 ounces, and that it's wide enough to reach the outer edges of the bun. While a good hearty whole-grain roll is nice, it may not work for a burger bun. Soft and seeded win the race here. A simple, squishy, sesame-topped bun is a surefire hit.



5. Let The Grill Do Its Job

It wouldn't be smart to throw that baby on the grate and walk away for a 20-minute game of basketball. But there's no need to constantly check, poke, prod, and flip the patty as it cooks. Use a thermometer to check the internal temperature like the Nuvita Oven & Grill Meat Thermometer from yugster.com. In an interview on today.com, barbecue expert Rick Browne, author of "The Ultimate Guide to Grilling," shared these tips for cooking up the perfect burger. Season the patties with additional salt if desired, then put them on a well-oiled and hot grill over direct heat for about three minutes. Turn the patties and continue to cook over direct heat for about three additional minutes. Move the patties to indirect heat and cook for an additional two minutes on each side.



6. Resist The Urge To Over-Accessorize The Burger

Max out at just two condiments and three toppings. Think mayonnaise and ketchup, plus lettuce, tomato, onion. Make sure that the toppings added are chosen with care. A burger is not the place for hearty greens, and there should be, ideally, a little taste of everything in every bite. If adding cheese, make sure it's totally melty, oozy, and hot when served.



