Grind Distribution Named the Exclusive Distributor in North America for Snoop Dogg Rolling Papers

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Grind Distribution is happy to announce they are the exclusive distributor of Snoop Dogg Rolling Papers in North America. The full line of products, ranging from rolling papers to pre-rolled cones, are available at http://www.grinddistribution.com.



Grind Distribution is excited to bring the premium rolling papers and cones from the Snoop Dogg line to customers, consumers and enthusiasts, who have been searching for the line in North America. Whether customers prefer pre-rolled cones or individual rolling papers, Grind Distribution and Snoop Dogg Rolling Papers have it all.



“With years of experience in the rolling paper industry, it was a great privilege to have Grind Distribution become the exclusive distributor of Snoop Dogg Rolling Papers and Cones,” said Charles Bachmann, President of Grind Distribution, Inc. “Snoop being a connoisseur of rolling papers for many, many years and different brands from around the world, we knew that him putting his name on these products just shows the quality of the papers. Grind Distribution, with its owner’s years of experience in the smoking industry, partnering with Snoop Dogg to help get his brand into the market was a perfect fit. Grind Distribution not only is the distributor, but our affiliate companies are the manufacturer as well, so we control every aspect of the brand process making sure these rolling papers and cones are of the highest standard from start to finish.”



About Grind Distribution

We are manufacturers, importers and distributors with over 20 years experience in the tobacco and dispensary wholesaler market. Supplying wholesaler smoke shop supplies and dispensary supplies at the lowest prices. We own many of our own factories and numerous brands including but not limited to Blunt Wrap®, Kush®, Zephyr®, Unloaded®, Medicones™ and many more. This gives us the ability to create the most well-known and unique items world wide. We are also the exclusive importers of famous brands such as Rips®, Jamaican Hemp®, Snoop Dogg and Executive Branch. Feel free to look over our products and contact us to open up a wholesale account. Of course distributors are always welcome as well. Visit Grind Distribution at http://www.grinddistribution.com.