Saint louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2024 --Grinning Demon Games is proud to announce the launch of Soulshards: Grand Tourney, an engaging role-playing worker placement game set in the richly developed Soulshards universe. The Kickstarter campaign will launch on October 29, 2024. Eager fans can get in on the action early by playing the game in Tabletop Simulator and can sign up to be notified the moment the Kickstarter goes live.



The Soulshards universe began taking shape in 2018, with Grinning Demon Games officially registering in 2020. Founded by Yitzi Santer, the studio is committed to creating immersive gaming experiences that foster community and connection. "Grand Tourney" invites players to assume the roles of characters competing in a grand tournament, commemorating the anniversary of the Broken Alliance war. Set within the majestic arena of Enviro in the Keridwyn Empire, this game promises a blend of strategy, excitement, and immersion.



Players will embark on a two-week journey to prepare for the tournament, engaging in training, mastering abilities, recruiting allies, acquiring superior gear, and facing off against monstrous foes. The game combines worker placement mechanics with combat, challenging players to optimize their strategies while navigating the dynamic game board.



The Kickstarter campaign will offer the base game at a price of $60 USD, with a premium version available for $120, featuring metal components. Retail pricing for the base game will be $69.99 upon release.



"Throughout the development, I've had so much fun watching players enjoy my games. The thought of spreading that excitement with the rest of the world is thrilling," said Yitzi Santer. "I believe 'Grand Tourney' will not only entertain but also bring people together."



As someone who has been passionate about game design since the age of 10, Yitzi views gaming as a vital means of social connection. After discovering the joy of tabletop games through a local gaming group, he aims to create spaces and experiences where others can experience the same camaraderie.



In addition to "Grand Tourney," Grinning Demon Games is actively developing several other projects, including "Rising Legends RPG," slated for release in 2027, "Broken Alliance ECG," set for 2025, and the "Grey Lord" novel series, with the first book also scheduled for 2025.



Grinning Demon Games is excited to invite everyone to join the grand battle tournament adventure. For more information and to subscribe to the Kickstarter campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/soulshardsccg/soulshards-broken-alliance-ccg and https://www.grinningdemongames.com.



About Grinning Demon Games

Founded in 2020, Grinning Demon Games is dedicated to crafting engaging tabletop experiences that enrich social interaction and foster lasting friendships. With a commitment to innovation and community, the studio continues to explore new frontiers in game design.