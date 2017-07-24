Salem, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2017 --It's amazing that it's 2017 already, and golfers are just now catching on to Grip Friend, which will soon become a household name in the serious golfer's arsenal. Newly-launched on Amazon, the product is the brainchild of a small company based in Salem, Oregon. This is where its founder had the classic "aha" moment while playing in the rainy Northwest conditions. He imagined his grips being completely protected from the elements all the way from when he took his clubs out of his bag on his cart until he put them back. His grips wouldn't touch the ground, get rained on, or get dirty or wet. They would stay clean and dry.



As golfers know, dirty, wet, slippery grips can cost strokes. Clean, dry grips give consistent feel and performance to play better and enjoy the game more. This is common knowledge for golfers, but there was never a way to combat the course and weather conditions completely until Grip Friend was released. Their website, http://www.gripfriend.com does a fantastic job of walking viewers through the steps of how every golfer will benefit by using Grip Friend to protect their grips when they play and practice.



Complete Grip Protection In All Conditions



Grip Friend is a triangular tube of rugged ABS plastic that holds the grips of three clubs. When clubs are laid down, the grips are protected inside Grip Friend. It acts like a portable golf bag. Grips are as clean and dry at the end of a round as at the start regardless of conditions. They never need to be wiped off.



All golfers have an investment in good grips. Now, make sure they are protected with Grip Friend.



Learn all the details at http://www.gripfriend.com/product-info.



About Grip Friend

Grip Friend is based in Salem, Oregon and was founded in 2013.



YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sh69yotzkh8



Contact:

Pete Larson

