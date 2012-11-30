GripGo Cell Phone Holder Now Available for Order

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2012 --Shop As Seen On TV has announced the GripGo Hands Free Phone Mount, a recently released car cell phone holder is now available for order. The GripGo car mount is designed to make driving safer when you need to check or answer your phone. It allows drivers to easily reach and check their cell phone without having to take their eyes off the road, which can be dangerous.



GripGo can be installed on any dashboard or windshield in any automobile. It also designed to work with any cell phone. In addition it features a 360 degree pivoting mount which allows drivers to position GripGo at an angle that works best.



The main and most innovative feature of the GripGo is that it can securely grip and hold any cell phone in place without using any clips or clamps. When a phone is placed on the GripGo it will instantly grab hold of that phone. You can let go and the phone will stay securely in place and not move at all while you are driving. At the same time you can easily remove your phone from the GripGo just by gently peeling it off.



The technology behind the GripGo Car Mount is a special patented polymer surface. This polymer surface acts like a million tiny suction cups which can grip and release a cell phone over and over again. There are no adhesives used in this special polymer so drivers won’t have to worry about sticky residue left behind on their phone.



Offer Details: Order one GripGo car mount for only $10.00 plus $7.95 processing and handling. As a bonus, you will receive a second GripGo car mount for free. Just pay an additional $7.95 processing and handling. You will also receive 2 dashboard mounts free so you can position your phone anywhere.



