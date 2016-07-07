Grissom Global Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Top Quality Drones at Affordable Prices

St. Charles, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --Martin Grissom is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.MGDroneShop.com. The website offers a wide variety of top quality drones at affordable prices with a particular focus on the wide angle camera quadcopters and the helicopters with LED lights for night flying. Grissom was inspired by the amount of people looking for quality drones that they can enjoy as a way to relax and get rid of stress, as a hobby, for stunning photography and videography, or just to feed their inner pilot. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Grissom wanted to help others get the drones that they would need to ensure they have the enjoyment they are looking for.



There are many excellent drones featured within the merchandise of MGDroneShop.com. The website carries drones including large drones such as a UFO quadcopter; six-axis quadcopters, medium-sized drones such as headless quadcopters; 3D roll quadcopters, single blade helicopters, infrared LED indoor helicopters, 3-in-1 boat planes, sea planes, small drones such as mini quadcopters, and more. The selection features a wide assortment of pretty much any drone one can think of, from drones with action lights equipped for night flying to drones specialized for pictures and video with an HD camera.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Grissom regarding each and every transaction made on MGDroneShop.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products that specializes solely in drones. Each drone has valuable information on it regarding its features and description and the site features an easy-to-navigate layout so that customers can easily find the perfect drone for their needs.



To complement the main website, Grissom is also launching a blog located at http://www.DronesAndMoreBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to drones in general such as finding the best mini quadcopter with a camera, the advantages of a hydrofoam RC plane, and where to get discount RC helicopters. Topics already covered include the benefits of getting RC helicopters for kids and building confidence with an easy-to-fly RC helicopter. Grissom hopes to give valuable tips and information on getting the most satisfaction out of your drones and finding the right one for your needs.



About MGDroneShop.com

MGDroneShop.com – a division of Grissom Global Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Martin Grissom.



Martin Grissom

http://www.MGDroneShop.com

330-524-3619



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com