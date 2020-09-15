Groomit Inc. Launches Wefunder Campaign to Raise Capital for First in-Home Pet Grooming Services App

Yonkers, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --America's first platform dedicated to connecting pet owners to pet stylists for in-home grooming services comes to the fore as an early-stage investment opportunity. With the foresight of being first to market, the pet industry startup Groomit Inc. has announced the launch of its Wefunder crowdfunding campaign. Noted as a fast-growing company poised to bring convenience to pet owners on a level they've never seen before, Groomit asks for investments to broaden their reach. Their sights are set on providing pet owners nationwide with what they've always wanted but never thought they could have. Fully insured, certified pet groomers that come to their home within hours to groom their pets on their own turf. Welcome to in-home stress-free pet grooming.



On-demand pet groomers offer personalized experiences for pets in their environment with natural and organic products in hand. No more traveling to and from a pet salon or health concerns surrounding multiple pet handlers and previously occupied cages. Creating consistency, possibly the most comforting Groomit convenience, is the ability for one's pet to build a relationship with the same groomer over time. From touch-ups to full-blown grooming services tip to toe, the Groomit app makes it easy to book a service and confirm an appointment with the same groomer within minutes.



Groomit COO, Lars Rissmann said, "We're a full-service platform so, everything from de-matting to nail grinding, nail polish, teeth brushing, de-shedding and even berry facials are provided with our Gold and Eco packages. However convenient this may be, we know welcoming a service provider into our customers' homes can be concerning during this particular time in history. Keeping that in mind, all of our groomers follow the safety procedures recommended by the CDC and the WHO. So, there is a minimal risk of health concerns for them and their pets."



Presently, New York City, Westchester, North Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, and Miami have access to safe and convenient pet grooming services on-demand through the Groomit app.



For more information about the crowdfunding campaign, visit http://www.wefunder.com/groomit.



