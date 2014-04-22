Gropag Personalmanagement AG Works To Secure Optimum Candidates For Companies In Search Of Executive, Managerial and Support Staff

Bubikon, Zurich -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --With an enthusiastic attention to detail Gropag Personalmanagement AG uses its expertise in human resources to provide companies with qualified staff. Doing their utmost to recruit candidates well-suited for executive, managerial and support staff positions the company works to find job applicants that are passionate about their vocation. By attracting and motivating qualified applicants, and then furthering the professional development of the staff, Gropag brings a highly personal managerial approach to the changing marketplace and its industries.



Michel Grosjean, CEO of Gropag Personalmanagement AG said of the marketplace and its new human resources standards, “The wisest companies see that the passion and motivation of the people in the trenches is what brings them success. Gropag’s human resource experts have a high level of motivation and that causes us to seek it out in the best possible candidates for our clients. We’re motivated as personnel consultants with quality, long-standing networking in place.”



No longer an arena where employees occupy key positions due to their resume alone, now filling a position requires the expertise and advice of a consultant. Resourcefully managing the risk to both the company and the job applicant, Gropag Personalmanagement AG finds skilled staff members for businesses and organizations with a modern approach. Through a complex process of consultations and screenings Gropag human resource experts work as an integral part of their client’s staffing needs. Always addressing verifiable track records and defining necessary skills the human resources management firm complements each client’s mission. The company’s human resource experts work in tandem with their clients to bring all involved to their fullest potential in all regards.



About Gropag Personalmanagement AG

Gropag Personalmanagement AG is based in Bubikon, Zurich, Switzerland and is a human resources management company that uses cross-thematic expertise to find suitable and sustainable employees for businesses. Gropag specializes in the recruitment of executives, specialists, management professionals and employees serving companies on a contingency basis. The personal management company additionally provides staff development and assessment, management consultancy and formidable succession plans.



