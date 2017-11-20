Groundbreaking Documentary on PTSD Making Its Way Into Police Training Programs

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --Global Genesis Group is excited to announce the distribution of the award-winning documentary "Code 9: Officer Needs Assistance." The Code 9 Documentary unmasks the dangers First Responders face when dealing with stress and trauma on the job which often leads to cases of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).



Global Genesis Group is working with Dangerous Curves Productions to distribute the revolutionary documentary in both domestic and foreign markets. The film's unprecedented success in spreading awareness about mental health risks for First Responders has initiated training programs to combat these effects through the non profit organization, The Code 9 Project.



"I believe the information taught in the Code 9 Project's documentary and SHARE workshop is valuable and potentially life-changing for Law Enforcement and Fire Service personnel. The Code 9 Project's documentary and SHARE workshop normalizes and validates the thoughts and concerns every First Responder experiences at some point in his/her career," said Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Kathy Bossman.



"Code 9: Officer Needs Assistance" takes a refreshingly honest and in-depth look at how the stress and trauma of police work can lead to PTSD and suicide. It is estimated that 18 to 20 percent of police officers and first responders are working the streets with undiagnosed and untreated PTSD, creating an issue that affects individual officers as well as the communities they serve. In light of recent political controversy creating tension between law enforcement and civilians, Code 9 promotes understanding by shedding light on issues that transcend the badge.



In 2015, Arizona public safety executives were invited to attend a premiere of "Code 9: Officer Needs Assistance." The documentary was met with high attendance and supportive feedback. "When the support was well received, we moved forward and offered, for the first time ever the documentary premiere and workshops to first line public safety personnel," said Mesa Chief of Police John Meza.



About The Code 9 Project

Deborah Ortiz established The Code 9 Project in 2015 after Ortiz began to notice the effects of PTSD on her husband, who worked in law enforcement for over two decades.



Find more information on the S.H.A.R.E. programs or upcoming events here.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.