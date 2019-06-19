Groundbreaking Flood Barriers Set to Change the Way Cities Protect American Homes

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --After years of design and testing, Locking Line Barriers is proud to introduce its revolutionary new flood defense system. The system consists of steel-reinforced plastic blocks called WaterBlocks™, which can be rapidly deployed in the event of an impending disaster, making it possible for cities in flood-prone areas to offer substantial protection against flood damage.



Locking Line Barriers' product introduction coincides with one of the most important events in the history of disaster relief. With the announcement of a $19.3 billion Disaster Relief Bill, a life-changing $3.1 billion has been allocated to the Army Corp of Engineers for Flood Mitigation Expenditures. With the right projects, those funds could save millions of lives.



This generous allocation couldn't have come at a better time. As an innovative new set of water blocks are reaching design completion, this money could herald an efficient new approach to flood prevention.



Locking Line Barriers has teamed with an experienced local army brigadier to develop the project further. Using their combined expertise, they hope to transform community safety using WaterBlocks™ and change the nation's approach to flood defences for the better.



Disaster relief is a topic that's hot right now. With a longstanding history of floods that devastate lives, America is waking up to the fact that something needs to change.



WaterBlocks™ do precisely what their name suggests: they block water in flood-ridden areas. When a flood threatens to devastate a community, the steel-reinforced plastic units are brought together to stave off gushing torrents of water.



Thanks to their slick design, each block slots into place rapidly. For what could be the first time in history, creating a watertight wall of protection against floods is now possible.



While the blocks may seem simple in terms of concept, they're the result of four years of blood, sweat, and tears. In a bid to guarantee the safety of the communities they'll serve, the engineers creating them have toiled through various prototypes until they could reach perfection. Now, a factory production date of July 17th has been set.



The units produced after July 17th will be primed to hit the road, ready for potential stakeholders to use them. In a nod toward Congress's recent approval of flood relief funds, Locking Line Barriers Corporation is now looking to use some of those funds to further develop and distribute their defensive WaterBlocks™.



As Locking Line Barriers Corporation attempts to generate more funds for their project, potential investors still have the opportunity to provide support and become a part of this innovative flood solution. For those who are interested in doing so, investments can be made via the company's funding page http://www.opo2.com.