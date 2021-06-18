Groundbreaking for Intermountain Hurricane Campus Expands 24/7 Emergency Care

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2021 --Intermountain Healthcare broke ground this week on the Intermountain Hurricane Campus of St. George Regional Hospital, a freestanding emergency department in Hurricane, Utah. The campus will also include an imaging center, lab services, rehabilitation services, family medicine, and more.



"We are here to take our first steps toward emergency services 24/7 for Hurricane and the surrounding communities," said Cyndi Gilbert, Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital Board of Trustees Chair. "The opening of this Emergency Department will not only be an important resource to our community members, but the first responders who serve them."



"We are so excited for the community," said Jared Stevens, interim director for the emergency department at Intermountain St. George Hospital and the new Hurricane campus. "There are so many people who live and travel through this area, for them to have 24-hour care without traveling all the way to St. George will be tremendous."



"We've been working on this a long time," Hurricane Mayor John Bramall said. "When you have an emergency, being able to receive care within two to four minutes, instead of 20 minutes, makes a big difference. Our EMS teams do a great job and adding these services will save even more lives."



The campus will be located at 75 North 2260 West at the 28-acre site that already includes the Intermountain Hurricane Valley InstaCare and Clinic, built 15 years ago. The Hurricane Campus is designed as a satellite of St. George Hospital, the nearest level II trauma center.



The Emergency Department is expected to be completed in early 2022. Already located in the Hurricane Valley Clinic and InstaCare are Family Medicine, Lab, Rehabilitation, and Imaging Services which include mobile MRI, CT, X-Ray, mammography and ultrasound. When completed, the ED will be able to provide care for most injuries and illnesses and will have ready access to imaging, lab and in-facility pharmacy. More critical cases will be stabilized and transferred to the trauma center in St. George.



Photo (pictured left to right): Dr. Patrick Carroll, Intermountain Healthcare St. George Regional Hospital Medical Director; Washington County Commissioner Gil Almquist; Dr. Mark Briesacher, Intermountain Chief Physician Executive; Rockville Mayor Pam Leach; Springdale Mayor Stan Smith;; Dr. David Hasleton, Intermountain Healthcare Senior Medical Director of Emergency Medicine; Bert Zimmerli, Intermountain Healthcare Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Brad Crosby, Intermountain Healthcare St. George Regional ED; Jarom Summers, Intermountain Hurricane Valley Clinic Medical Director; Mitch Cloward, Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital Administrator; Cyndi Gilbert, Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital Board of Trustees Chair.



Hurricane Mayor John Bramall is in the backhoe.



About Intermountain Healthcare

St. George Regional Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital is a 284-bed hospital serving as the major medical referral center for northwestern Arizona, southeastern Nevada, and southwestern Utah. The population directly served is about 250,000. In addition, the area welcomes more than 5 million tourists annually who sometimes need care.