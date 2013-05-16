Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2013 --On Friday, May 17th 2013 at 1:00 PM the Board of Directors and honored community leaders will officially break ground on Phase One of the GO-Science Regional Science and Technology Center at 729 Dickinson Ave., in Greenville, NC. Individuals interested in attending the ceremony can register online for free at www.go-science.org/rsvp



“Today, in breaking ground on the Regional Science Center, we are opening a new chapter that cements Greenville as a leading community in the region, ready to serve as the hub of economic transformation for all of Eastern North Carolina,” said Executive Director of GO-Science Roger Conner. The groundbreaking for Phase One of the center is the culmination of years of work by community leaders to develop a center and facility designed to meet the unique identified needs of the community.



The center is a private not-for-profit organization that is supported by the direct investment of businesses, individuals, and philanthropic leaders and foundations in the community. In addition, the Center works closely with local and state government through synergistic public-private partnerships to achieve shared goals.



GO-Science currently serves over 20,000 children, adults, and teachers annually through over 15 interactive hands-on educational programs. The new facility will house these programs while enabling the Center to grow and partner with regional businesses to serve as a hub of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.



Construction on Phase One of the Center will commence this summer with plans to open Phase One in Fall 2013 in time for the new school year. Naming opportunities and philanthropic partnerships are still available. Individuals, foundations, and businesses interested in more information and a listing of upcoming public programs and opportunities can visit www.GO-Science.org for more information.