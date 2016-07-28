Groundbreaking New TV Series Revolutionizes Crowdfunding Model

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --'CITY OF MERCY' is a cutting edge, new television series that has used an exciting, unique method to procure development funding for new film and television projects that not only benefit the Hollywood Studio System, but also engages the General Public directly in becoming 'Virtual Producers'. The idea is the brainchild of Producer Yelena Ferrer of Sidewalk Prophecy Films in New York City and Project Consultant, Julian Van Bellinghen of Blackstaar Entertainment.The initial SEASON ONE of the Series was Crowdfunded on 'Kickstarter' and has already been Produced and Packaged for Studio consideration. After successfully Crowdfunding the pilot production, (Episodes 1-6) Producer Yelena Ferrer and Consultant Julian Van Bellinghen wanted to expand the crowdfunding benefits to the Fans and Contributors of the Series by offering Career Opportunities to the Public and at the same time, benefit the Hollywood Studio System to reconsider the Independent Film Production market for Mainstream Distribution at no initial cost to them."The general idea is to give Hollywood an opportunity to reconsider Independent Projects without having to lay out the cost of development." says Producer Yelena Ferrer. "On the other side of the coin, we can allow the General Public to vote with their contributions if a feature film or television show is worthy to be considered for Mainstream Distribution."The idea is starting to catch on inside the Hollywood Community, as development for film or television shows can be costly and time consuming inside the Studio Network. At the same time, the General Public now has an 'in' as a Career Opportunity to work with Development Professionals such as Yelena andJulian to break into the Entertainment Industry and learn the business.



Currently, the SEASON 2 Crowdfunding Campaign can be reviewed on INDIEGOGO, set to run in August and September 2016 at the link below:



City Of Mercy Indiegogo



About 'CITY OF MERCY - THE SERIES'

'CITY OF MERCY - THE SERIES' was created by Director and Screenwriter Rodney Ferrer and combines elements from Rod Serling's 'Twilight Zone' and the television series, 'Hannibal'. The project is geared toward Network Cable Distribution as is currently being shopped in Hollywood. Below is the opening of Episode 1 - "First Born".



Those interested can contact Sidewalk Prophecy Films, Yelena Ferrer at: (e) Yelena.CityofMercy@gmail.com or (c) 347-743-7962 for reviews, requests, interviews or further information.