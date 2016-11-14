Groundbreaking Transgender Voice Training Offered by LA-Based Speech Therapist

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --TG Voice Therapy recognizes that the voice is one of the most important facets of embodying one's true gender. Because the voice is crucial in communication and is extremely powerful in defining and expressing yourself, transgender voice training is life altering for those that are in the transition process. Whether you are transitioning into a male or female, transforming your voice requires proper technique and special training from a qualified speech therapist. TG Voice Therapy is the expert in transgender voice training and will teach you to skillfully command your voice.



Altering your voice and speech patterns is a lengthy but attainable process. TG Voice Therapy tailors transgender voice training to each client's needs, budget and time schedule in order to achieve each client's voice improvement goals in a timely and conducive manner. A successful voice change requires active practicing and experimenting in a controlled environment. Their speech therapists work closely with their patients to understand their wants and goals for their voice transformation.



Understanding the depth of transgender voice training, TG Voice Therapy utilizes a wide scope of methods to modify your pitch, resonance, and intonation. Additionally, their transgender voice training focuses on vocabulary, speech speed, speech intensity, and articulation to attain voice goals in both social and professional settings. They also teach their patients about non-verbal cues, which are crucial in the communication process. Many other providers may overlook this highly important component of a voice transformation.



About TG Voice Therapy

TG Voice Therapy is a team of highly qualified speech-language pathologists advancing the field of transgender voice training. Specialists in voice feminization and voice masculinization, TG Voice Therapy can help their patients obtain their voice transformation goals.



For more information or to book an appointment, visit their website at tgvoicetherapy.com (323-522-6071). They are located at 2836 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026.