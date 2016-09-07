Groundbreaking Yoga Product Strives to Change the Way More Than 36 Million Yoga Goers Experience Their Practice

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Perfect for yogi's on-the-go, MOGI, is an ultra-portable, quick connect yoga mat pannier that allows for swift and seamless transport. MOGI is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



MOGI solves the yogi wanderlust dilemma with a simple, intuitive design that encourages users to take their practice outside the studio and into the world. MOGI allows customers to effortlessly connect their mat to their bike rack with a clip n' go design making this the definitive choice for everyday life & adventure.



"My inspiration was simply my own experiences. Getting to and from yoga classes, with my mat, across town, under a time constraint and on a budget. I live in the city without a car and those standards rule out a cab due to cost, and rule out walking and the train due to a time restraint. The only other option I really had was a bike," says founder and CEO Lyndsey Morash on the inspiration behind the project. "But carrying my mat around my body took the joy out of the ride because it was awkward and uncomfortable on longer hauls. Trying to connect the bag to the bike myself left me prone to accidents because it generally fell off or swung around and got in the way of peddling."



The number of yoga participants has risen by 50% in the past 4 years increasing participation levels from 20.4 million in 2012 to over 36 million in 2016. 81% of those participants have practiced outside the regular studio setting in the past 12 month and 75% of that 36 million also engage in other healthy lifestyle activities such as cycling. Taking into account the more than 44.2 million estimated number of participants in the biking industry, MOGI is going after a huge market share where crossover is estimated to be in the millions.



The MOGI Pannier is loaded with features that make this the go-to yoga mat bag including an over the top zipper design which allows for ease of placement, a zipper pocket for phone, keys, and credit cards, and a shoulder strap which makes this effortless to carry to and from class. In addition, the MOGI includes 3 buckles for clip n' go attachment which allows for painless mounting on a rear bike rack or basket.



"There is nothing else on the market similar to MOGI," adds Morash. "The bag for your mat plus the attachment for the bike; all in one piece, as one simple design. It's easy and allows you to 'Roll Up and Ride.'"



The MOGI Quick Connect Yoga Mat Pannier is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2bz9v6u



About MOGI

At MOGI, we believe that a sense of wanderlust makes life better. Your bike can be so much more than just a quick way to get from point A to point B; it's a path to new places, wonderful people, amazing yoga classes, breathtaking views and astounding experiences. The woman based design team behind MOGI is focused on providing high quality, functional accessories to the yoga and cycling communities.



For more information on MOGI please visit http://www.mymogi.com/