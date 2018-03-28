Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2018 --Recently an herbal cough remedy named Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, containing honey and laquat, has become popular in New York. Even Wall Street Journal has reported on how New Yorkers were snapping up Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, and praising the syrup for being able to contain a cough within 15 minutes. It seems that Chinese medicine is increasingly practiced overseas. Unfortunately, it is a flash in the pan, just as what once happened to Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, an Chinese herbal medicine effectively cure chronic prostatitis. When Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill enjoys a reputation in the American, it finds that people easily doubt and say no to something new or unknown, and that some people think there is just placebo effect with anything like that in Chinese medicine. However, In fact, Chinese herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is absolutely something old, common and effective.



The Relationship between Herbal Medicine and Modern Drug



Chinese medicine is based on herbs/ plants, which are the oldest friends of human being. Historians from all around the world have produced evidence to show that apparently all primitive people used plants in a sophisticated way. For example, Herba houttuynia, one raw ingredient of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, has long been used to relieve dysuria for centuries. The herbal medicine have given people very useful synthetic clues of modern drugs in the past. Most of these plant-derived drugs were originally discovered through the study of herbal cures and folk knowledge of traditional people. By the middle of 19 century at least 80% of all medicine were derived from plants. Common aspirin, botanical source from willow bark, is one of plant-derived modern drug. Then came the revolution inspired by the development of the pharmaceutical industry and synthetic drugs dominated, though traditional medicine has never been out of scene. Even today if people visit to any pharmacy in the West, they will find at least 25% plant derived drug.



Practice and Research on Chinese Medicine in the United States



The introduction of Chinese medicine into the United States can be traced back to the 18th century. In the early 19th century, books about Chinese medicine research and practice are translated into English and published in the United States. The true influx of Chinese medicine into the United States was in 1970s. On 26 July 1971, James Reston published a report in the New York Times introducing how Chinese physicians in Beijing eased his post-surgery abdominal pain and discomfort with needles.



Since then, Chinese medicine has attracted great interest in the United States. In 1992, the National Institutes of Health established the Office of Alternative Medicine. In 1993, the first survey of the prevalence of Complementary and Alternative Medicine in the United States was published. In 2012, national survey estimated that 60% of the adults population with chronic diseases in the United States has used complementary therapies including herbal medicine or acupuncture. For example, there is increasing probability of patients with chronic prostatitis or chronic epididymitis choosing Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill.



The Advantage of Traditional Chinese Medicine over the Western Medicine



Holism in CM is an important philosophical concept for understanding physiology, pathology, diagnostics, and treatment of diseases. It points to the unity and integrity of the body --- an organic whole. In the process of diagnosis in CM, the main underlying principle is "all internal changes are reflected by external manifestations." This principle makes possible the use of perceptible symptoms and signs of the sense organs, the tongue and the meridians to infer and grasp the abnormalities of the internal organs or the whole body, and further to make a firm diagnosis. This is the clinical application of the principle of unity between a region and the entire body.



However, Modern medicine (western medicine) today emphasizes the inseparable connection between the human body and its organs. And unlike Chinese medication can "completely cure the disease", western medication can be used to control the symptoms first. What's worse, the belief in the "faster" action of Western medicine may lead people over-dependent on medications and may have higher expectations in drug prescription, even for illnesses that medications are not necessary or even harmful.



How does Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill Work on Curing Chronic Prostatitis?



Chinese medicine named Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill not only be able to ease the pain, but also cure the disease by killing inflammatory cytokines which proves to bring physiological pain and psychological anxiety to CPPS patients according to a lot of studies and improving Qi-blood circulation to enhance immunity to prevent from recurrence of chronic prostatitis. A specific formula for curing chronic prostatitis is Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill with different ingredients working together in ensuring that people heal from the disease that they are suffering from. Some of the most important ingredients are: Plantago seed, Dianthus superbus, talcum, Houttuynia cordata, Polygonum aviculare, herba laminariae, pangolin, saffron, semen persicae, honeysuckle, lignum aquilariae, etc. Different herbs have different actions including "herbs that drain fire" (reduce fever), "herbs that clear heat and relieve toxity" (anti-infection), "herbs that cool the blood" (anti-inflammatory), "herbs that invigorate blood" (promote blood circulation), while the combination and balance of them make the product powerful and effective.



Chinese herbs can also enter specific meridians and cure specific infected organs. It means that each herb has an affinity with one or more specific organs, and it is this tendency to specific organs via meridians that helps explain the therapeutic effect of a herb on conditions associated with those organs. For example, the herbs che qianzi (Plantago seed), qu mai (Dianthus superbus), yu xing cao (Herba houttuynia) all enters kidney, bladder and liver meridians, with the effect of draining damp-heat and promoting urination and can be used to treat conditions like urinary tract infection. The liver meridian encircles the genitalia and is traditionally used to treat diseases of the reproductive system.



As to herbs like chi shao (radices paeoniae rubra), tao ren (semen persicae) their action may be explained in terms of modern biomedical concepts --- "herbs that cool the blood" generally have anti-inflammatory actions and the process of removing inflammation is also the process of killing inflammatory cytokines, so then patients feel less painful with the inflammation gone.



In the theory of traditional Chinese medicine, a good medicinal formula should contain herbs treating disease as well as maintaining health, that is, boosting the immune system. Usually patients sustaining chronic diseases are weak because their body mechanism are under the attack of diseases. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill with dang gui (angelica sinensis) to emphasize warm-tonification of the kidney and nourishing of the blood, finally improving the circulation of Qi and blood, that is to say, there will be enough nutrition and oxygen in the blood. All these make contribution to healthy organs and strong the immune system to fight against diseases.



Know More about Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill and Its Successful Case



This medicine is authorized by State Intellectual Property Office of China with the patent number 200910157894. Here is the website link https://www.google.com/patents/CN101637592B.



Chinese medicine is relatively safe with few side effects in comparison with antibiotics which is not that effective and long-duration antibiotic therapy results in drug residence. Common antibiotics such as fluoroquinolones, tetracyclines, and macrolides are difficult to overcome the blood/prostate barrier and reach the level of the minimum inhibitory concentration, yet the large-dose of antibiotics with possible risks of drug resistance. While patients with serious even incurable genital and reproductive diseases such as interstitial cystitis can take Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill as herbal supplement for years to control symptoms and avoid deterioration of the condition for years without any harm to their body. It brings hope and efficacy to so many patients with CPPS all around the world. Here is a case about curing CPPS successfully by Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory.



"I've been diagnosed with prostatitis for almost 2 years. Though I was prescribed with antibiotics when I had my first prostatitis, the pain and discomfort keep come and go. It's really excruciating. Some antibiotics can eliminate the symptoms for several days. However, if I stop the medication for some days, the discomfort will come back."



Mr. Black is from Canada. He is 30 years old. His prostatitis started with pain in penis, burning urination, and sore penis. He thought the symptoms may be caused by over masturbation, so he stopped the past couple of weeks. He went to the doctor. He was given a prostate check and diagnosed with prostatitis. He was prescribed with bacterium. But pain still in his penis when urinating, more in the middle to tip. The condition seems have no improvement. Then he was recommend herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill by his friend. He decided to have a try.



"I ordered one month medication to have a try. After the first treating course, the pain in penis was relived a little. But the urinary disorders still has no improvement. Then I ordered another medication to cure the burning and pain during urination. The problem was cured step by step. Though there was still a little burning when urinating after the second month medication, the urinary frequency was cured with no recurrence. Dr. Lee suggested me to avoid eating spicy food and no alcohol, coffee and smoking. Strictly keep to the food prohibitions, the prostatitis was cured radically. I want to say big thanks to Dr. Lee."



To avoid the recurrence of the disease, Mr. Black ordered another third month medication to consolidate. More successful testimonials at http://www.diureticspill.com/Testimonials/Prostatitis/.



About Dr.Lee and Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill

Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is developed by Lee Xiaoping, a doctor with thirty-year clinical experience in the male and female genitourinary system disease. Dr. Lee graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine and operates a private clinic in Wuhan, China. Every year her clinic is visited by thousands of patients with chronic prostatitis or epididymitis and 80% of these people can get rid of the disease after taking treatment from Dr. Lee. In addition, people can get free advise from her on-line tcm clinic.