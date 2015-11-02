Group Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Home and Garden Products

Greer, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --Joan Perzak is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.EverydayHomeAndGarden.com. The website offers a broad assortment of indoor and outdoor products including home furnishings, kitchen tools, bathroom decorations, garden decorations, and much more. Perzak was inspired to start her website by her own love of decorating her home and garden. She wanted to offer products to customers who were looking for great new items that they would be able to put around their yard or their home to create a more appealing atmosphere.



There are many excellent home and garden products featured within the merchandise of EverydayHomeAndGarden.com. The website carries products including decorative metal wall shelves, rattan mirrors, outdoor water fountains, horse themed home décor, wooden swings, wall candle holders, decorative wall vases, glass curio cabinets, outdoor wooden planters, and much more. In the future, Perzak will continue to add new products to her website. By continuing to add new products, she hopes to provide customers with a wide selection of home and garden items that they can choose from.



Providing excellent customer service and a website that is easy for customers to use is very important to Perzak. She will ensure that her customers can get any questions answered promptly. If customers are not satisfied with a purchase, they can contact her to get everything worked out to a satisfying conclusion. In addition to offering great customer service, EverydayHomeAndGarden.com was designed to be organized and easy for customers to use. Customers are able to easily find products by selecting the categories that fit most with what they are looking for.



In addition to the main website, Perzak is launching a blog located at http://www.HomeAndGardenReview.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to the products offered on the main website. Perzak will be talking about her own garden, how to decorate your home in a way that fits your individual style, and what kinds of items can be good to have in a home. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with information that can help them get ideas about how to decorate their home or garden.



About EverydayHomeAndGarden.com

EverydayHomeAndGarden.com, a division of Group Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Joan Perzak.



Joan Perzak

http://www.EverydayHomeAndGarden.com

864-297-0662



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com