Groupon Announcement & DryShips Picking Up Momentum: (NASDAQ:GRPN), (NASDAQ:DRYS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2013 --Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock is at $5.46, up 1.77 percent from its previous close of $5.36. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 6.309 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 15.849 million shares. The stock opened the session at $5.41 and touched its highest price point at $5.59. Groupon stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $5.37. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may test its first resistance level at $5.64.



Groupon announced the acquisition of MashLogic. The company also reported the closure of its note taking services.



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DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) is showing bullish trend as it traded in the range of $2.16 and $2.28 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $2.20 and is at $2.28, up 5.55 percent from its previous close of $2.16. DryShips recorded the volume of 3.583 million shares, while its average daily trading volume stands at 4.706 million shares. The stock is likely to turn bullish in medium time period and may go up to $2.37 level. Its second resistance level is at $2.41.



DryShips acts as drybulk carrier and carries out its operations through its subsidiary Ocean Rig UDW Inc.



Find out more on DRYS here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=DRYS



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