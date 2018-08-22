Grow Advertising Reports a Boom in TV Consumption Making Viewers Ripe for Advertisers

Whitefish, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --It shouldn't be understated, Americans love their televisions. But, with Millennials at the wheel, could it be that digital media is taking dominance over the boob tube? Not so says Nielsen, the nation's market research giant, as well as numerous trend watchers with their finger on the pulse of America's viewing habits. Television watching, in all its glory, is on the rise. Moreover, for the first time, technology allows small businesses to reach their customers with high-end TV commercials and then cross-market online. Welcome to the double dipping in increased advertising potential.



The emerging trend allows cutting-edge advertising companies to revolutionize commercials much like Amazon and Tesla transformed mass purchasing power and innovation. One such industry leader is a Montana-based company called Grow Advertising. They have made TV advertising accessible to the masses by cutting to the chase to remove the need for expensive old-school advertising agencies. They lean in to provide affordable TV advertising for small businesses who were once eclipsed by the cost to advertise on TV.



A leader in the industry because of their commitment to customized TV spots with high-end production value via HD and/or 4K footage, Grow Advertising offers various ways to get on TV and for the client to keep the copyrights to the final TV spot. Clients use the end product on TV, in email marketing, online promotions, and in venues like movie theaters. The company also offers pre-negotiated deeply discounted airtime rates with local cable and broadcast stations.



For more information visit http://www.growads.com.



About Grow Advertising

Grow Advertising is a television production company that creates commercials for small businesses as well as national corporations. The company provides TV advertising, TV commercials, TV airtime, cable TV ads, in-stream video, and low broadcast prices. Grow advertising has won numerous Addy Awards for high-end production, writing, and design.



