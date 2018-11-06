Grow Strawberries Anywhere with Sissi Strawberry, the World's First Strawberry Planter Tree

Bodensdorf, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --Sissi Strawberry, the world's first strawberry planter tree than allows for strawberries to be grown anywhere, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and a breakout success story having already raised more than $80k.



City dwellers with a green thumb are often out of luck when it comes to spreading their planter wings. Cramped private balconies or shared terraces make it difficult to grow much of anything. Sissi Strawberry is a groundbreaking new planter tower that makes growing fresh and organic strawberries in open spaces of all sizes.



"We think that everybody should have the chance to eat healthy food. Therefore we offer products that make growing your own fruits and vegetables easy - no matter if you are an experienced gardener or you never grow anything at home - and no matter if you have access to a garden; a small balcony or a terrace is enough," says CEO and co-founder Fabian Pirker. After successfully creating and launching our first product Paul Potato earlier this year, we are now presenting Sissi Strawberry."



According to "EWG's 2018 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, "strawberries are ranked #1 as the report noted, "one strawberry sample contained an astounding 22 pesticide residues. One-third of all conventional strawberry samples contained 10 or more pesticides." Consumers often have no control or information how the strawberries have been treated. More than that, strawberries can be a deceiving fruit to purchase, sometimes they look red and juicy in-store, only to find that the first bite at home is a watered down and tasteless. Not to mention, they're not often even fully fresh by the time they reach the kitchen- having traveled hundreds, if not thousands of miles just to reach the store.



Sissi Strawberry is on a mission to help people experience the cleanest, most organic and fresh tasting strawberries of their lives. The modular unit is made up of high-quality, recyclable polypropylene that stacks and can be individually customized to height and angle. A brilliant water distribution system ensures each compartment receives the perfect amount of water to thrive. Simply stack each unit with organic soil and seeds or seedlings, water, and soon fresh home-grown strawberries can be enjoyed by the whole family.



"We put the maximum possible effort into creating Sissi Strawberry. We did extensive testing, talked to experienced gardeners and hobby gardeners, did our research regarding competing and DIY products and built tons of prototypes," adds Pirker. "Compared to other available and DIY products, with Sissi Strawberry have solved some major pain points like watering, setup, style. Simply put, Sissi Strawberry is a great product that was carefully engineered down to the smallest detail.



About Gusta Garden

Gusta Garden GmbH is a young Austrian company, that was founded in 2017. The focus of Gusta Garden is creating awesome products that make growing your own healthy fruits and vegetable easy - and all you need is a small balcony or terrace. After successfully launching PAUL POTATO - the world's first professional potato tower - on Kickstarter in March 2018, SISSI STRAWBERRY - the world's first strawberry tree is now live on Kickstarter.



