Growler Chill: Household Countertap for Standard Growlers Is Taking Kickstarter by Storm

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2017 --Growler Chill keeps 3 growlers cold, fresh and on tap right at home.



Made for craft beer enthusiasts, Growler Chill is the first of it's kind and solves 4 key problems when it comes to enjoying fresh craft beer at home. This smart home appliance preserves freshness, purges oxygen and keeps craft beer dark, cold and on tap - the same conditions found inside the keg. Compatible with 32 oz. and 64 oz. glass growlers that can be easily purchased and refilled at breweries, bars and fill stations everywhere, Growler Chill's patented innovations solve the growler perishability problem and extend the life of your beer for weeks after opening. Growler Chill also connects to the company's free mobile app which allows users to control temperature, check pressure and track how much beer is left in each of their growlers. Consumers may choose to receive alerts when their beer is low and the company has future plans to allow notifications from select breweries.



Founder and creator, Randy Hollister said "We are overwhelmed by the positive support in the first few days of our launch. Our mission is to ensure craft beer enthusiasts can get the most out of their own personal discovery and exploration of fresh, flavorful brews that taste just as the brewer intended. At the core of our vision is a commitment to supporting the craftsmanship of local breweries and the drink local movement by helping them sell more beer."



The company, based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, debuted their product on the popular Crowdfunding Platform, Kickstarter. With a funding goal of $175,000, Growler Chill reached 10% of that goal within the first 10 minutes of sales which began at midnight January 26th. In the first hour the company topped 20% of their funding goal, and exceeded the full funding amount in less than19 hours. They were quickly selected by Kickstarter Staff Picks and prominently placed on the platform's homepage as a "Project We Love". Today, the company is nearing the $500,000 funding mark, and is amongst only 3% of projects successfully funded in the history of Kickstarter at that level. Their campaign ends February 28, 2017.



Growler Chill is aimed at the rapidly growing craft beer industry, which the Brewers Association estimates to be 41 Million craft beer drinkers in the U.S. alone, and growing daily.



Growler Chill is poised to disrupt the craft beer industry by drastically changing the landscape of craft beer growler sales worldwide. Growler Chill is the first of several products that the company plans to produce and manufacture for the beverage industry.



For More Information go to www.growlerchill.com