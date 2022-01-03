Grundmeyer Leader Services, Donovan Group Team Up to Serve Iowa School Districts

Cedar Falls, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2022 --Two leading firms that serve Iowa school districts in different ways have formed a partnership to enhance the level of service they deliver.



The Donovan Group and Grundmeyer Leader Services (GLS) will work together to help districts and boards communicate clearly when hiring a new superintendent or school leader. This includes community and staff surveys, keeping community members updated as the process moves forward and helping new hires introduce themselves to their new district communities with a personal video message.



"This new partnership with the Donovan Group takes the services we offer schools to the next level. Jerry Gallagher and his team at the Donovan Group are experts at their craft! Schools we serve will benefit directly from our partnership and new hires will also benefit with clear communication, meaningful survey reports and an innovative video introduction to cap off a successful hiring process." said Dr. Trent Grundmeyer, GLS Founder.



"We are thrilled to partner with Grundmeyer Leader Services, a firm with a stellar reputation throughout Iowa for delivering exceptional coaching and consulting related to the superintendent search process," said Jerry Gallagher, Donovan Group Partner. "Through this partnership, we will be able to better support school districts and boards that are embarking on critical efforts to fill their leadership positions. We look forward to expanding on our work in Iowa in this new way."



Grundmeyer Leader Services helps school boards and educational organizations conduct thorough and successful superintendent and administrator search processes. The firm provides 21st century recruiting measures, advanced screening tools, meaningful feedback from interview teams and coaching after the hire. Its team lands the top candidate selected by the board or hiring committee 98 percent of the time.



GLS delivers a personalized and professional approach to the search process, with consultants who are up to date in educational trends, resources and networks. The firm also offers detailed entry plans based on feedback gathered during the search process to set up the candidate for success as they assume their new role. Each new superintendent hire attends an onboarding day to review their district's finances, facilities and student achievement data before they're even on contract.



As the GLS founder says, "The success of the leaders we help hire is our success."



About The Donovan Group

The Donovan Group is a national leader in education-focused communication and community engagement. Over the years, the firm's work has involved some of the most critical and urgent issues facing schools, districts and educational organizations. Its clients range from large urban schools and districts to small, one-school rural districts.



The Donovan Group's services include communication planning, ongoing communication support, surveys, video production, content creation, graphic design, communication audits and bond and referendum assistance. The firm's Iowa office is in Cedar Falls.