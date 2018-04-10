Gruvi Is a Multi-Functional Leather Organizer to Help Users Stay on Top of Their Daily Tasks

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --Leather organizers have been popular among business people around the world for decades, thanks to their versatility and functionality. The Gruvi aims to be the most versatile and functional of them all.



The exterior of the organizer is made from high-quality leather, delivering a look that is elegant and classy. The creators took the time to source the best materials available on the market today to create an organizer that is as durable as it is stylish.



The Gruvi includes several pockets and loops, allowing users to store all of their important items, including pens, calculators, mobile device charging cables, sticky notes and more. There is even a large pocket that can accommodate a notebook or tablet.



The organizer zips all the way around the outside, keeping everything inside safe and secure at all times. The heavy-duty zipper is built to withstand the rigors of daily use without sticking or breaking.



Although the Gruvi is made from high-quality luxury materials, it does not come with a luxury price tag. The company delivers products directly to consumers, cutting out the middlemen in retail outlets and distribution organizations. This enables them to drastically reduce the selling price, saving customers money on this organizer.



Gruvi's creators invite customers to personalize their leather organizers. Customers can have their name, company, title and any other information engraved on the front of the organizer. This added service makes it easy for users to distinguish their organizers from a sea of leather organizers that all look the same.



To help bring the Gruvi to market, the creators will be launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise the necessary funding to complete production and distribution. Those who purchase organizers during the campaign will be rewarded with several free gifts, including a notebook, pen, sticky notes and sticky tabs. This way, their organizers will be fully stocked right from the start.