GSM Outfitters LLC Joins Forces with BizIQ

Sevierville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2017 --GSM Outfitters LLC, a locally owned and operated outdoor sporting goods store, is partnering with Phoenix-based digital content marketing agency BizIQ to expand and enhance its online footprint.



By using BizIQ's innovative content marketing strategy, GSM Outfitters LLC will be able to reach new audiences and better engage with its existing customers. BizIQ is now helping GSM Outfitters LLC provide helpful tips to its clients. The marketing agency is allowing GSM Outfitters LLC to tell its brand's story.



BizIQ uses tried-and-true techniques to enhance the online presence of its clients. The firm leverages complex search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to ensure that the online profiles of its clients are elevated.



"We're very excited to be reaching out to our customers in new and exciting ways," said Michael Shepperd, owner of GSM Outfitters LLC. "Our company is proud to offer some of the highest quality outdoor gear in the region, and we're happy to have more opportunities to share our wares with residents and visitors alike."



About GSM Outfitters LLC

Since 2013, GSM Outfitters LLC has been the premier provider of outdoor equipment in Sevierville, TN. The store specializes in providing high-quality hiking apparel, camping gear and wilderness survival equipment.



GSM Outfitters LLC employs local outdoors enthusiasts dedicated to helping visitors and residents get out on the trail. The store offers special discounts to residents who join its hiking club and to visitors staying in certain lodges and camping areas nearby.



To learn more about the high-quality equipment and services offered by GSM Outfitters LLC, visit their website today at https://gsmoutfitters.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.