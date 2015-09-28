GSMCity Announces Limited Time Sale on the Ice Mobile RockMini

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2015 --GSMCity (http://www.gsmcitysc.com), the nation's No. 1 GSM Distributor, is pleased to announce a limited time sale on the popular Ice Mobile RockMini handset.



The handsets are available online at the GSMCity online store and are being offered at the special sale price of just $9.50 for a limited time. Each phone comes with a one-year warranty and offers an array of features that are convenient for users.



The RockMini features a built-in 1.3MP camera, Bluetooth, Mp3/Mp4, 1.8" color screen, FM Radio (Torch), GPRS with vibration, loudspeaker, Dual Sim and Dual Standby with Quadband.



Since 2005, the GSM Supercenter has been providing fully unlocked phones for consumers at rock bottom prices with the firm commitment to not being undersold by competitors. With over 400 different models of phones in stock at any given time, GSMCity boasts the largest inventory with the lowest prices.



All phones that are sold by GSMCity are fully unlocked and can be instantly connected to the GSM Network with any major carrier. GSM city also sells phones that are manufactured by Sony Ericsson, Nokia, Motorola, Samsung, HTC and Blackberry.



"We're your one-stop cellphone superstore with the lowest prices always," explained Shami Azad, Founder and CEO of GSMCity. "Have a look at our selection today to take advantage of special offers just like this!"



Learn more about GSMCity by visiting them online at: http://www.gsmcitysc.com.



About GSMCity

