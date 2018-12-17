GT Independence Hires Cindy Desch as Director of LTSS Program Development

Sturgis, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2018 --GT Independence, a national leader in financial management services for self-directed programs, today announced that Cindy Desch has joined the company to serve as the Director of LTSS Program Development.



Cindy brings over 30 years of experience working with risk-based and self-directed service models to implement, and grow community-based, long-term care programs. Cindy is passionate about working in the area of self-direction and is committed to the belief that all individuals, regardless of their labels or personal history, have the right to full citizenship and the ability to make their own choices. She also feels strongly that those who are working as part of the service system have a responsibility to partner with individuals to make the systems as accessible as possible. Much of her work over the past ten years has been focused on the development and implementation of self-directed programs as well as the training and development of staff who work in these programs.



"Cindy has a long track record of building effective Self-Directed Programs and advocating for individuals with long-term care needs" says GT Independence CEO, John Carmichael. "Her commitment to equality and service for all individuals is perfectly aligned with GT's mission and we are excited for the valuable contributions she will bring to our team."



In her new role, Cindy will be working closely with the Business Development team at GT Independence to build on the company's long history of collaborating with States and Agencies to develop and expand Self-Direction programs throughout the country.



"I am thrilled to join GT Independence as they continue to expand nationally, and I look forward to using my expertise to develop programs that effectively serve individuals through Self-Direction" said Cindy. "GT has been a strong leader in development of innovative technology and service delivery models for Self-Directed Long-Term Services and Supports and I'm excited to work with this innovative team."



GT Independence continues its expansion around the country and now serves over 19,000 customers across 9 States. The company is committed to continuing its development of innovative technology and financial management practices to stay on the leading edge of technology and ensure Self-Direction is available to all individuals

.

Cindy most recently worked at TMG by Magellan Health where she held a variety of roles from Director of the IRIS Consultant Agency to Senior Director of Organizational Performance and Development. In her latter role, she had responsibility for managing the functional areas of learning and development, data analytics and reporting, quality services and overseeing the organization's cultural competency activities. During her tenure, TMG's ICA grew from a staff of five to a statewide staff of just over 600 serving more than 15,000 individuals, which accounted for approximately 83% of market share. The Wisconsin IRIS program is one of the largest self-directed programs in the country providing both employer and budget authority over an array of more than 30 waiver allowable services. In addition, Cindy has been involved in the development of self-directed programs in other states in which Magellan Health is providing managed care services.



Cindy holds a Masters of Social Work degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison and is on the board of directors of Rise Up, a community-based organization providing community living services for adults with developmental disabilities.



About GT Independence

Founded in 2004, GT Independence is a Fiscal Intermediary / Employer Agent headquartered at 215 Broadus St in Sturgis, Michigan. The company provides specialized financial management services that support those with disabilities and long-term-care needs. GT Independence works in both the public and private sector and currently serves over 19,000 individuals in 9 states. GT Independence was awarded the highest accreditation by CARF for its financial management services and exceeds all federal requirements for Fiscal / Employer Agents.