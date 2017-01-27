GTX Corp Announces Launch of Take-Along Tracker 3G Product and Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCQB:GTXO), an IoT platform and leading provider of personal location GPS, BLE, cellular and RFID, tracking and monitoring wearable technology and wandering assistive technology, today announced the official release of its new GPS and voice tracking device, the Take–Along Tracker 3G (TA3G) including the launch of its coinciding brand-new website and online store.
The GTX Corp Take–Along Tracker 3G is the latest and greatest in 3G miniaturized wearable GPS tracking technology. Waterproof and dirt resistant, this robust device is strong enough to handle the outdoors, but at just 3 inches long, small and light enough to fit easily in a pocket or bag, and even comes with a lanyard for wearable convenience.
For a limited time, GTX Corp is offering customers $20 off their purchase by using promo code: TA3G
Take-Along Tracker 3G also offers the security of S.O.S. voice calling! With voice, it's just one easy touch to call a designated phone number and send up-to-date location alerts.
Additional features include:
- 3-D accelerometer for motion sensing which promotes ultra-low-power battery saving.
- Easy wireless charging, no tricky USB plugs, the TA3G comes with its own charging cradle.
Enjoy the security and peace of mind with the full suite of features available on the GTX Corp Monitoring Portal where it's simple to view the Take-Along Tracker 3G on a map, set up geozone boundaries or run a variety of reports. Users can also monitor their GTX devices through the GTX Corp Smart Locator app which provides at-a-glance convenience using a smartphone or tablet free of charge with your monthly service plan.
Ready to order? The Take–Along Tracker 3G is $149.00, with a one-time Activation Fee of $20.00, and Monitoring Service plan options as low as $16.33 per month.
In celebration of the launch, GTX Corp is pleased to offer FREE ACTIVATION ($20 value) on all TA3G purchases made prior to 2/14/2017. Use promo code: TA3G
Have questions? Interested in volume discounts or wholesale ordering? Please contact us at info@gtxcorp.com.
About GTX Corp
GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery location based services. Through its proprietary enterprise monitoring platform and licensing, subscription recurring revenue business model, GTX Corp offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity, backed by an extensive portfolio of patents. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and a European distribution center in Dublin Ireland, GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS Smart Shoe, block buster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and best in class GPS and BLE SmartSole. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high-value assets.
