GTX Corp CEO and JBF Worldwide Executive Board Member Patrick Bertagna Joins The Jack Brewer Foundation's Global Ambassadors Delegation Making an Impact in Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Haiti -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) CEO, Patrick Bertagna, recently returned from an empowering mission trip in Haiti with a delegation of nearly 100 Global Ambassadors alongside The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF Worldwide). As a longtime supporter and active Executive Board Member of JBF Worldwide, Mr. Bertagna and the delegation traveled to Haiti from April 7-11, 2017 as part of the Foundation's long standing efforts to raise awareness in a mission of sport for development and peace in the areas of medical aid, disaster relief, food security, education, and cultural exchange.



During the mission trip led by JBF Worldwide Founder/Executive Director and GTX Corp brand ambassador, Jack Brewer, Mr. Bertagna and JBF's Global Ambassadors continued to make an impact in Haiti with a full itinerary of philanthropic endeavors, which included:



- Visiting the JBF Worldwide sponsored nationwide cervical cancer program at St Luc's Hospital, which aims to save an estimated 3,000 lives a year.



- Delivering part of JBF Worldwide and CitiHope's donation of $69 million in medicines that are currently being distributed to medical facilities throughout the Country.



- Touring Cite Soleil, generally regarded as one of the poorest and most dangerous areas of the Western Hemisphere and one of the biggest slums in the Northern Hemisphere, supporting JBF Worldwide "Sport 4 Development" partner, The Sanneh Foundation and the Haitian Initiative's soccer and feeding program for over 400 kids, which is located and operates in Cité Soleil.



- Delivering over 500 pounds of baseball equipment to Haiti's first national baseball league as part of JBF Worldwide's ongoing commitment to helping grow baseball on the Island.



- Participating in a Starkey Hearing Foundation Mission in Cité Soleil as part of an effort that has provided the gift of hearing to over 3,000 Haitians.



- Launching YesJulz Little Rascals Music Initiative at the Hope Centre Orphanage in Delmas, which will bring music resources and training opportunities, teaching underserved youth the power of music.



- Donating 10 computers as part of Karen Civil's initiative to give education and technology access to orphans at the Hope Centre Orphanage and providing the funds to sponsor a yearlong protein based nutritional program for the children at the orphanage.



- Completing a tree-planting project that planted 150 Moringa trees aimed to address Haiti's deforestation crises.



"I was truly honored to be part of a 90 plus person delegation of influencers that are passionate and committed to promoting social responsibility, global advocacy and driving positive change," stated Patrick Bertagna. "Empowering people is the modern version of teaching a person to fish rather than feeding them for a day. That timeless saying was never more resonating than the four days spent in Haiti. The selfless and tireless efforts of Jack Brewer and the JBF team was contagious and the determination by everyone in the delegation to drive a positive change, even if it was just giving an orphan a hug, was inspiring and EMPOWERING!"



In addition to Mr. Bertagna, the JBF Global Ambassadors delegation included fellow GTX brand ambassadors Clinton Portis (NFL All Pro) and Jack Brewer (Media Contributor and Former NFL Player), Willy Monfret (International DJ), Carlos Dunlap (NFL All Pro), YesJulz (Entertainer and Director of Vibes), Karen Civil (Celebrity PR and Brand Ambassador), Rohan Marley (Marley Coffee), Drayton Florence (Former NFL Player), Na'il Diggs (Former NFL Player), Jenny Watwood (International Model), Sergio Brown (NFL Player), Anastasia Galkova (International Model), Toni Garrn (International Model), Angilique and Andrenne Coleman (International DJs), Majorr Smith (International DJ), Byron Chamberlain (All Pro and 2x Super Bowl Champion), 070 Shake (Hip Hop Artist), Patrick Pizzorni (International DJ), Marko Gojanovic (Hospitality Mogul), and Ezinma Ramsay (Musician). The group was comprised of several other professional athletes, artists, and global executives from various corporate supporters.



About The Jack Brewer Foundation

Jack Brewer, five-year National Football League (NFL) veteran and founder/CEO of The Brewer Group, Inc., established The Jack Brewer Foundation ("JBF Worldwide") to empower women and children living in impoverished and underdeveloped communities by enabling food security, promoting access to education and cultural exchanges, assisting in medical aid and disaster relief, and building peace. JBF Worldwide employs sport as a catalyst to provide resources and opportunities to the world's most underserved populations and actively works to "Empower From Within." For more information about The Jack Brewer Foundation, please visit www.jbfworldwide.org or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Thanks to generous donations from supporters, The Jack Brewer Foundation has continued to implement various programs and initiatives both in the U.S. and worldwide, including medical aid and disaster relief, education and cultural exchange and food security. Donations to JBF Worldwide help to continue its efforts to provide support to communities in need at home and around the world as the organization strives to achieve its mission to "Empower from Within."



