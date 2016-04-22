GTX Corp Comments on 2015 Performance and 2016 Roadmap

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2016 --GTX Corp (OTCBB:GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced today commentary on the Company's financial results and operational highlights for year-end December 31, 2015.



2015 Milestones:



- Launched GPS and BLE Patented SmartSoles

- Added channel partners in 14 countries

- Added a Fulfillment center in Ireland to service European customers

- Built a domestic network of salereps, online affiliates and retail stores

- Have reimbursement codes or vendor numbers in 5 States

- Strengthened and grew our IP portfolio - granted new patents and filed new patents

- Developed our next generation SmartSole®

- Signed global connectivity agreement with Telefonica

- Added 4 retired and active professional athletes as brand ambassadors for a total of 6

- Year over year- revenues up, losses down and average revenue per subscriber (RPS) up by over 400%



Management commentary: Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp.

2015, as highlighted above, was a good year overall. We increased revenues, grew our subscriber base, added partners across the globe and increased our RPS over 400%. We added patents, sales reps, online affiliates, brand ambassadors, employees, advisors, website clicks and hits, and we are still on page one in a google search for GPS Wearable Technology. Compared to 2014 we made a lot of progress and we will continue to make progress in 2016. But our long term progress cannot always be measured in three month increments and our ebbs and flow should not be confined to a quarterly filing, especially where we are today in our growth cycle. Our drop in revenues in Q4 was not related to any slowdown in momentum, but rather due to the growing pains many emerging companies go through. We basically needed to manage inventory and make sure we would have enough on hand to fulfill our consumer orders, which were showing a steady month over month increase. In addition, many of our international distributors were waiting for our next generation SmartSole with an embedded SIM card. With consumer sales increasing and next gen product due in Q1, we decided to hold off shipping our international distributors to ensure there would be no interruption of product supply in the U.S., hence less product was shipped in the fourth quarter.



Looking forward, our long term growth strategy is based on selling solutions to a "needs" market and protecting our products with intellectual property. Our SmartSoles address the "needs" market, which comprises of persons with Alzheimer's, autism, dementia, and traumatic brain injury, all of which have high tendencies to wander, do not want to be stigmatized with visible devices on them and need to be tracked regularly. Our SmartSole is a "best in class" product for this demographic and we protect our product and this market with an extensive IP portfolio including the '286' patent family, which is not restricted to footwear but has a far broader reach. Our '286' patent effects ANY tracking device, from embedded devices as in the case of our GPS SmartSole®, to other products like a GPS watch, and further to the ubiquitous stand alone, hand held wireless GPS trackers and Smartphones.



Currently there are 100 million people worldwide who are part of this wandering group and that number is expected to reach 277 million by 2050. We continue to believe that the approach of delivering wearable wandering assistive technologies to this growing global population is the most effective way for us to gain traction in the market place. That traction is measured by how many subscribers we have and revenue per subscriber (RPS) which both significantly increased this year for us.



As we move forward into 2016, our focus continues to be on building our sales and distribution channels. We believe our next gen SmartSoles are going to be very well received in the global market place and we already have potential new distributors and OEM partners in new territories and vertical markets ordering samples for evaluation. We also plan to introduce a new revenue stream coming from our recent activity with our patents and will start actively pursuing IP licensing opportunities.



We believe 2016 will continue to grow and trend, and I want to thank our team, partners, shareholders and all the stakeholders that have supported us and continue to support us.



About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery technology. Empowering the global community and keeping you connected to who and what matters most with tracking and recovery location based services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS Smart Shoe, blockbuster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and innovative GPS and BLE SmartSole. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high value assets. Through a robust global enterprise IoT monitoring platform and licensing subscription business model, the Company offers a complete end to end solution of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity and professional services. Letting you know where or how someone or something is at the touch of a button, delivering security and peace of mind in an instant. GTX Corp also owns and operates LOCiMOBILE, Inc which develops applications for smart phones and tablets and Code Amber Alertag. The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy and owns an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's and was featured in a 38 page research piece which outlines the value proposition of the Company's IP portfolio and more recently in the SeeThruEquity research report.



