GTX Corp Exhibits GPS SmartSole and Unveils New BLE SoleGuard in the U.K. at the Health + Care Event

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCQB:GTXO), an IoT platform and global provider of tracking and monitoring wearable wandering assistive technology, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting its innovative product line including its flagship GPS SmartSole®, Take-Along Tracker 3G and unveiling its new BLE SoleGuard™ at Europe's largest integrated health and social care event, taking place at the ExCel exhibition center in London on June 28th-29th. The Health + Care event provides an opportunity for GTX and its U.K. distributor, Possum, to showcase its suite of wearable monitoring devices for seniors to the National Health Service (NHS), local government, care homes and the voluntary sector. More than 10,000 senior health and social care professionals are expected to come together and collaborate around implementing and integrating new technology into the healthcare sector.



Possum will have various SmartSole branded banners and promotional materials showcasing the GTX Corp products in a mock-up house on the show floor, illustrating the value of smart wearables and smart homes. Phil Iles, National Sales Manager UK & Ireland at Possum, along with Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp Director of Business Development will be in attendance demonstrating the GPS SmartSole, the Take- Along Tracker 3G and the new SoleGuard ™ insoles.



"We are pleased to support another innovative wearable, non-visible tracking device housed in an insole," said Mr. Iles. "Based upon initial encouraging customer reaction, we expect the new SoleGuard to do very well in this market and beyond."



The SoleGuard is part GTX Corp's ongoing IoT product roadmap which utilizes cloud computing along with low cost and extremely low power consumption technologies, such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi and Radio Frequency (RF). Designed for indoor and close proximity monitoring, the Company is already looking at version 2.0, which will include a host of bio-metric functions such as vital signs, gait and activity monitoring.



Denmark distributor Tommy Rasmussen, Owner and Founder of Safecall, whom will be flying into London to meet with the GTX management team went on to say, "We believe it is critical to offer a full line of SmartSole products to our customers so that we fulfill all of their individual needs, whether it is the new short range, indoor monitoring solution like the SoleGuard or the longer range, outdoor wander recovery product like the GPS SmartSole."



"We are excited to attend the Health + Care show and meet up with some of our European partners while demonstrating our growing suite of products to the stakeholders in the European healthcare community," commented Mr. Duncan.



GTX Corp has been at the forefront of wearable tech for over a decade and holds numerous patents in the field of wireless communications and embedding miniaturized electronics inside footwear. The SoleGuard will be part of an ever-expanding suite of products being launched over the next year that will extend beyond monitoring and wandering recovery and into bio-metrics and home health. They will complement the Company's flagship GPS SmartSole and will be sold alongside both the existing and new distribution channels. The U.S. launch is expected to be announced in the coming months.



Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO concluded, "Sensors are getting smaller, more power efficient and lower in cost while connectivity and computational power continues to increase. The combination of these technological advancements is leading us to new and exciting innovations, opportunities and markets. The mass acceptance of IoT is making it possible for physical objects (humans, vehicles, buildings, infrastructure and equipment) to seamlessly be connected while collecting and exchanging data and operating together as one. We are excited to be launching new products in new markets that are not just designed for seniors who wander, but appeal to a wider range of adults and children alike who need some type of digital oversight. By leveraging our intellectual property, footwear platform and industry knowledge we can explore implementing Sensor IoT technology as part of our strategic roadmap to expand our product offerings and reach broader market segments, from smart wearables to smart homes."



Mr. Bertagna and Mr. Duncan will continue their travels in Europe with scheduled meetings in Germany and Switzerland to map out the second half of 2017 production, sales forecasts and other strategic European initiatives.



