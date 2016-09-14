GTX Corp Expands Distribution in Mexico

C&R Care Solutions added to the GPS SmartSole Growing list of International Distributors
Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --GTX Corp (OTCBB:GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location GPS wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced the commercial launch of the GPS SmartSole with C&R Care Solutions a privately owned company headquartered in Mexico City which sells and supports GPS based tracking solutions throughout the country of Mexico.
"Mexico is an important, sizable and strategic market for GTX. As a neighboring country with a total population of over 122 million and a growing middle class representing 47% of total households, it not only represents a market size close to 40% of the U.S. but also a strategic entre into Latin America, stated Andrew Duncan director of business development for GTX Corp. We are pleased to add C&R to our growing list of international partners and look forward to meeting with Claudio this week in our office to discuss our product rollout and strategic initiatives for the rest of the year."
With an estimated 1 million Americans currently living in Mexico, the country is also seeing a growing number of U.S. retirees, attracted by better weather, similar to Florida, Arizona and California, which benefit from a more relaxed lifestyle, affordable quality health care and an overall much lower cost of housing and living.
Claudio Quinzanos, C&R Care Solutions CEO stated "We are excited to be offering the GPS SmartSole as well as other smart and useful GPS solutions from GTX Corp, to caregivers in the senior assistance market for those suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia, as well as the security market to help prevent criminal acts such as kidnappings. We are convinced that this discreet, accurate, wearable tracking technology is the best solution to fulfill our customer's needs and makes for a better and safer society in Mexico and all over the world."
GTX Corp's patented GPS SmartSoles are the world's first wearable yet invisible technology that are placed in the wearer's shoes and contain a GPS tracking chip connected through a global cellular network that sends a signal to a central monitoring website or app showing the exact location of the individual wearing the SmartSoles. They come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are made with the highest quality electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.
The simplicity behind the SmartSole Platform is that when someone wanders off, becomes lost or abducted, a text or email alert is sent to a caregiver's phone and computer with a direct link to a Google map plotting the wanderer's location. Alerts can be directed to a local authority and/or a private Call Centre to provide continuous monitoring and support.
About GTX Corp
GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS Smart Shoe, blockbuster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and innovative GPS and BLE SmartSole. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high value assets. Through a proprietary global enterprise IoT monitoring platform and licensing subscription business model, the Company offers a complete end to end solution of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity and professional services. Letting you know where or how someone or something is at the touch of a button, delivering security and peace of mind in an instant. GTX Corp also owns and operates LOCiMOBILE, Inc which develops applications for smart phones and tablets and Code Amber Alertag. The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy and owns an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's.
The patented GTX Corp wearable technology products and tracking devices, enable wearers to be monitored remotely, thereby helping to ensure their safety in case they wander or become lost due to cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and TBI. For more information on the Company's flagship product the GPS SmartSole visit us:
