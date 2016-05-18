GTX Corp Expands Distribution in the U.K.

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2016 --GTX Corp (OTCBB:GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location GPS wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced the commercial launch of the GPS SmartSole with Telmenow.com in the UK, an on-line healthcare technology specialist supplying a range of products and services to help the elderly live independently in their own homes.



"We are excited to be launching the GPS SmartSole", said Mike Handford, Supplier Support Manager, "we believe that the product's unique, discreet and comfortable qualities will make it an invaluable part of the GPS tracking technologies that we currently offer our customers".



The UK is a significant market for GTX, with approximately 850,000 people afflicted with dementia today and that number is expected to grow to 1 million by 2025. Two thirds of them are women and over 60,000 deaths are attributed annually to dementia.



With this large and growing market sector, Telmenow has seen a dramatic increase in growth over the last year and is now one of the top on line sites in its category in Europe with over 60,000 monthly website visitors offering them products that include personal or home safety devices – such as GPS tracking devices and nuisance call blockers – as well as solutions designed specifically to assist sufferers of specific medical conditions, including dementia day clocks, epilepsy smartwatches and blood glucose meters.



Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp Director of Business Development commented, "We are extremely pleased to be launching our product on the Telmenow.com platform which has tremendous reach into the consumer market, as well as the public sector through their business to business operations. Due to the continued strong interest in our patented wandering assistive technology, and the positive reaction we are receiving for the GPS SmartSole, we plan to invest more resources into the UK and local partners which are supported by our distribution center in Dublin. We expect to see a lot more coming out of this market and other countries in northern Europe in the near future."



Since entering the United Kingdom late last year, GTX has expanded its distribution channels for the GPS SmartSole. The Company has partnered with large national companies like NRS Health Care Services, which supplies products and services to the National Health Service and has a number of trials underway with local health authorities and home care centers.



Nelson Skip Riddle, GTX's UK health-tech advisor stated, "We are starting to see an increasing interest for the GPS SmartSoles amongst the various parties involved in caring for seniors with memory disorders as well as autistic children. From occupational therapists working within the NHS, to home care health specialists and local police authorities, the UK is on the cutting edge of health care innovations and telemedicine technology. Now, UK healthcare providers are embracing the GPS SmartSole as an innovative and cost-effective solution that is enabling individual safety and mobility."



GTX Corp's patented GPS SmartSoles®, which were featured in AARP's 2015 technology gear guide are a stigma free, safety and security unobtrusive monitoring and tracking solution for those who suffer from Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, TBI and other memory disorders and have a tendency to wander. They are placed in the wearer's shoes and contain a miniaturized GPS tracking chip connected through a cellular network that sends a signal to the GTX Corp monitoring portal or app, showing the exact location of the individual wearing the SmartSoles. They come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.



The simplicity behind the SmartSole Platform is that when someone wanders off or becomes lost, a text or email alert is sent to a caregiver's phone and computer, with a direct link to a map plotting the wanderer's location.



GTX Corp United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from offices in London and its Dublin-based European distribution centre. For more information, please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle contact details are:



Email: nsriddle@gtxcorp.com

Tel: +44 7785 364100



About Telemenow.com

Telmenow.com was founded in 2015 by former director at BUPA, Norman Niven, a qualified pharmacist, and a group of experts in home health and care technology. Based in the Greater Manchester area, it has seen its staff count triple over the last year due to strong growth and demand for its products and services.



About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS Smart Shoe, blockbuster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and innovative GPS and BLE SmartSole. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high value assets. Through a proprietary global enterprise IoT monitoring platform and licensing subscription business model, the Company offers a complete end to end solution of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity and professional services. Letting you know where or how someone or something is at the touch of a button, delivering security and peace of mind in an instant. GTX Corp also owns and operates LOCiMOBILE, Inc which develops applications for smart phones and tablets and Code Amber Alertag. The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy and owns an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's and was featured in a 38 page research piece which outlines the value proposition of the Company's IP portfolio and more recently in the SeeThruEquity research report.



The patented GTX Corp wearable technology products and tracking devices, enable wearers to be monitored remotely, thereby helping to ensure their safety in case they wander or become lost due to cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and TBI.



For more information on the Company's flagship product the GPS SmartSole visit us online:

www.gtxcorp.com

www.gpssmartsole.com



Social media - #withyou #smartsole

www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

www.twitter.com/gtxcorp

www.pinterest.com/gtxcorp

www.instagram.com/gtxcorp

www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp



General information, licensing or investor relations email:

info@gtxcorp.com

ir@gtxcorp.com

213-489-3019



Source: UPTICK Newswire