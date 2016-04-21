GTX Corp (GTXO) Participated in the Brewer Sports Symposium at the United Nations General Assembly

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --On April 6th, GTX Corp (OTCPink:GTXO) CEO Patrick Bertagna participated in the Brewer Sports Symposium VIII featuring the Sport 4 Development Summit, hosted by The Jack Brewer Foundation and the Permanent Mission of Grenada to the United Nations, in recognition of the International Day for Sport for Development and Peace, at the United Nations General Assembly.



The event honored accomplishments made by governments, NGOs and current and former professional athletes who use sport as a tool to educate and foster social change. In addition, some key attendees included National Football League (NFL) defensive end Carlos Dunlap and 'Orange is the New Black' actress Dascha Polanco. Other confirmed attendees included current and former NFL players Charles Way, Tommie Harris, EJ Manuel, Sergio Brown, Santana Moss, and GTX Corp Brand Ambassadors Jack Brewer, Sidney Rice, and Clinton Portis.



To watch Mr. Bertagna's speech (Begin at 1:59:00), and all additional speeches presented during the S4D Summit, please visit: webtv.un.org



Mr. Bertagna spoke on the importance of sport for the development of peace and unity, "We understand the power of community, the power of empowerment. Just one of the simple tag lines we use at our company is 'Keeping you connected to whom and what matters most'. And I think sports are indicative of keeping you connected—they transcend racial divide, they bring people together—people who may not normally see eye to eye all of a sudden bond." Mr. Bertagna continued his speech, with focus on sport being an intricately woven part of our global fiber, offering itself as a catalyst for positive change and as a platform for all to unite.



The Sport 4 Development Summit aims to raise awareness for the benefit of using sport as a catalyst for developmental change and peace around the world and the tools that the United Nations and JBF Worldwide provide to do so. The summit also aims to create opportunities, synergies and partnerships between the sports community, NGO community and participating members of the United Nations, to foster new development projects and ideas.



