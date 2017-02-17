GTX Corp Invisible GPS SmartSole for Safeguarding Loved Ones Who Wander Featured on AARP, Google, Verizon and CES

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCBB:GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location GPS wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced their award winning patented GPS SmartSoles have been featured at several prominent events. Over the past few months the SmartSoles were on the Google Bus, at several Verizon conferences, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and in comprehensive AARP article discussing the major concerns for families with loved ones suffering from diseases like Alzheimer's, autism spectrum disorder, and/or dementia, specifically the problem of wandering.



While smartphones could theoretically solve this problem, most elderly folks or children with autism either don't have, or forget to carry a smartphone. And yet there is still considerable stigma attached to anti-wandering jewelry and accessories, not the least of which is often from patients themselves, despite how vitally important such potentially life-saving items can be, with most patients disliking or simply refusing to wear such objects. Luckily, some amazing devices that ably leap over the hurdle of going from idea to practice are now becoming more and more prevalent, with one such example, an ingenious "Invisible GPS" offering from GTX Corp. (OTC:GTXO) known as the SmartSole®, being prominently featured as the top pick in the AARP special report article. The award winning and patented assistive recovery wearable GPS SmartSole looks and feels like the sort of shoe insole you might find at a local pharmacy, but the product is actually a sophisticated miniaturized GPS and cellular - enabled tracking device that allows caregivers or friends and family to monitor the location of a loved one in real-time using an intuitive and easy-to-use Smart Locator App that delivers coordinates rendered via Google Maps.



With over 100 million people currently requiring some form of care or oversight due to cognitive impairment, a figure forecast in the 2013 World Alzheimer's Report as nearly doubling by 2050 to over 277 million, this elegant solution provides the kind of robust, always-on geo-fencing needed to ensure the safety of loved ones, as well as caregiver's peace of mind. While wanderers may not want to wear special wander guard tracking accessories, or they may forget to take a smartphone with them, they almost never forget to wear their shoes - a factor which makes the GPS SmartSole really stand out as an ingenious piece of design.



The SmartSole brilliantly alleviates nearly all of the standard concerns associated with wandering and the product does so in a way that can even be easily shielded from the individual in question, meaning they do not have to bear the shame of needing such help, or the feeling of causing others an imposition. And for GTXO, the SmartSole is just the tip of the iceberg, as the company has a whole array of complete end-to-end IoT (internet of things) based solutions for this sort of tracking, all of it backed up by an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights, and branded URLs.



For more information on the GTX Corp family of products and services visit http://gtxcorp.com



www.gpssmartsole.com

www.trackmyworkforce.net

www.codeamberalertag.com



http://www.locimobile.com

Source: Uptick Newswire