GTX Corp Is Presenting at the Southern California Biomedical Council Digital Health Summit

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO), an Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider in the personal location, wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced today that it has been invited to participate in the 2017 SoCalBio Digital Health Summit presented by the Southern California Biomedical Council, taking place on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Ronald Tutor Campus Center at USC in Los Angeles, CA.



GTX Corp's Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Bertagna, will be speaking on the "IoMT and Remote Patient Monitoring" panel taking place from 9:15-10:15am PST. During this panel, Mr. Bertagna and other selected fellow industry experts and key opinion leaders, will discuss how remote patient monitoring and care through IoT platforms can disrupt traditional healthcare delivery models and expand the reach of quality healthcare to the aging and remote population.



The SoCalBio Digital Health Summit is a showcase of new IoMT technologies developed in Southern California that promise to disrupt the $3 trillion U.S. healthcare system. Attended by a diverse audience including: digital health companies, medical device developers, drug and component manufacturers, information technology providers, information security professionals, digital health investors, providers and payers, research organizations, public sector officials, CROs, and advocacy groups, the summit provides a forum to share how innovation can improve the delivery of care at lower costs while providing an opportunity to learn from leading companies and providers how they are overcoming internal politics and regulation issues to offer IoMT and big data solutions to improve patient care.



According to research by Frost and Sullivan, the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market stood at $22.5 billion in 2016, and is poised to reach $72 billion by 2021. Given the economic promise of IoMT, the SoCalBio Digital Health Summit seeks to take a deeper look at the opportunities and challenges it presents, particularly for the Greater Los Angeles region which is considered one of the top five IoT and digital health clusters in the country and the headquarters of GTX Corp. In addition to showcasing some of the gadgets and new IoMT technologies developed in Southern California, including GTX's flagship award-winning, patented product, the GPS SmartSole, this Summit provides a forum for digital health stakeholders to discuss the following topics:



1) How IoMT is expected to affect wellness and disease management.



2) How to overcome challenges to IoMT innovation adoption.



3) How to leverage big data solutions to improve and reduce the cost of patient care.



4) Action steps to strengthen the Greater Los Angeles IoMT and digital health ecosystem.



In addition to next week's health summit, GTX Corp will also be recognized at Uptick Newswire's 2017 "Uppie Awards Show" later this week taking place on November 3rd in Las Vegas. GTX has been nominated for three separate categories including: 1) Companies That Have Shown Inimitable Technology Growth in 2017 2) Companies That Have Applied the Most Significant Technology Contributions to the Industry and 3) One of a Kind Medical Technologies on the OTC Markets. The first annual event recognizes 90 strategically selected companies for their excellent contributions to their industries, specifically highlighting companies that have contributed to a product break through or attained unique attributes in their arena.



Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO, commented, "We are honored to participate in this health summit panel discussion and look forward to advancing the conversation on how to expand the digital health and IoMT ecosystem. Los Angeles has become an epicenter for wearables and digital health innovation and we greatly appreciate SoCalBio organizing an event that puts so many thought leaders and industry experts in a room to openly discuss how technology will help lower healthcare costs and improve quality of life. We are also looking forward to the Uppie Awards Show this coming Friday, and of course not only rooting for the LA Dodgers to win this week, but also for GTX to come home with a win as well."



Known for its game-changing, multi-award-winning patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX has previously been recognized and granted numerous other awards and accolades by prestigious organizations, including most recently honored as the winner of Technology Media Telcoms (TMT) News Magazine's "Best Wearable Technology Company – USA" and "Most Innovative Tracking & Recovery Technology", given a 4 star ranking by Able Magazine, highlighted in AARP top 10 best new technologies for seniors, receiving a special mention in a Google white paper, the People's Choice Award for most innovative connected device, being nominated for the 100 Most Important Inventions of Mankind, exhibited in the Technology Museum of Sweden, included in Entrepreneur Magazine's top 100 Brilliant Companies, identified by ABI Research as 'paving the way into the next billion dollar market' and as the 2nd Place Winner (between Microsoft-1st, and Samsung-3rd,) in the 2015 CTIA E-Tech Awards in the "Wearables, Health, Fitness & Wellness" category, to name a few.



About SoCalBio

Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that serves the biotech, medtech, IVD and digital health communities in the six counties that comprise the Greater Los Angeles region (Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Bernardino). SoCalBio's programs help local firms gain access to capital, potential partners and other business services. The Council also promotes technology transfer and workforce training, while informing policy makers and the public at-large about the benefits of the region's bioscience industry.



Also, SoCalBio is actively promoting digital health as a vibrant and fast-growing component of the Los Angeles "health and wellness" economy.



For more information on SoCal Bio and next week's summit, please visit www.socalbio.org.



About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS tracking and recovery location based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. The Company develops 2 way GPS tracking technologies which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular and BLE technology and offers a proprietary platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high valued assets through a complete end to end - customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and portal.



Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in 14 countries and customers in over 35 countries, GTX is known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - Think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. Currently there are 100 million people worldwide who are part of this at risk wandering group and that number is expected to reach 277 million by 2050. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.



Online:

www.gtxcorp.com

Track My Workforce | GTX Corp

www.gpssmartsole.com



Social media - #withyou #smartsole #connectedandprotected

https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

http://www.twitter.com/gtxcorp

www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

http://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/

http://instagram.com/gtxcorp



General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

213-489-3019

info@gtxcorp.com

ir@gtxcorp.com

http://gtxcorp.com/contact-us/



Consumer Purchase of GPS SmartSoles



GTX Corp United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office.



For more information, please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle contact details are:

Email: nsriddle@gtxcorp.com

Tel: +44 7785 364100



Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document's content by third parties unknown to the company.



Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases "expects," "would," "will," "believes," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained at http://www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX's forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Source: Uptick Newswire