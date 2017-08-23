GTX Corp Partners with HeartMath, Inc. to Provide Caregiving Community with Additional Resources

Drawing on HeartMath’s research-based personal stress relief technologies, GTX is adding HeartMath’s wellness products and services to provide and empower people, caregivers and organizations to greatly reduce stress associated with caregiving
Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, today announced it has formed a strategic alliance with HeartMath®, Inc., an acknowledged world leader in stress and resilience technologies that train users to release and reset their response to stress in real-time, and achieve a state of inner balance and optimal functioning.
Founded by Doc Childre in 1991, HeartMath is focused on developing and delivering research-based, practical, and reliable tools and technologies that enable people to align and connect their heart, mind and emotions to produce transformative outcomes—with more flow and less stress. As the nation's leading research and training organization in stress reduction and performance enhancement with over two decades of research, HeartMath has developed world-recognized, easy-to-do techniques, products and programs that help users control stress, take charge of emotions and improve ability to function at the highest level. Their award-winning patented technology, called the Inner Balance™ with Bluetooth® sensor for Android and iOS devices provides real-time feedback on the user's HRV (heart rhythm) coherence level then guides the user into a more coherent internal state.
Dr. Deborah Rozman, President and CEO of HeartMath Inc., commented, "We're happy to be partnering with such a caring and compassionate company as GTX. Having worked with thousands of health professionals, and hundreds of hospitals and clinics, we know that being a caregiver can be extremely demanding. Addressing patients' needs and safety concerns presents professional and family caregivers with uniquely challenging and often overwhelming stressors. We're excited about this opportunity to make HeartMath's techniques and technology accessible to the network of GTX caregivers - especially knowing how effective these solutions have proven to be in reducing caregiver fatigue and the emotional stress that often goes with this very important responsibility."
"We are continuously striving to provide innovative, yet simple to use solutions to the caregiver community," stated Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp. "Many of our GPS SmartSole customers are caregivers for someone afflicted with Alzheimer's, dementia or autism and attest that being a caregiver is not easy. It is often a 24/7 responsibility creating physical, emotional and many times financial stress which takes a great toll. We are excited about partnering with HeartMath and further exploring the opportunities to bring their technology and clinical studies linking emotions, heart function, and cognitive performance. Since we specialize in solutions for people afflicted with cognitive impairment, we recognize the great work Dr. Rozman has done and see this as another step forward in expanding our caregiver offerings and resources in our joint effort to empower both the caregivers and the patients to improve their health, well-being and overall experience of life."
GTX Corp has been at the forefront of wearable technology for over a decade and holds numerous patents in the field of wireless communications and embedding miniaturized electronics inside footwear. With several footwear based wearable tech products in the marketplace and more expected out this year, the Company's patented flagship GPS SmartSole® comes in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality German electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.
About HeartMath, Inc.
HeartMath, Inc. is a cutting-edge health and performance company that provides a range of unique services, products, and technology to improve well-being, while dramatically reducing stress and overwhelm and boosting performance and productivity. Hundreds of thousands of individuals around the world are successfully using and enjoying HeartMath's solutions. Their award-winning Inner Balance™ and emWave® technologies have more than 300,000 users and integrate with their free HeartCloud™ platform where customers can synch session data in one location, earn practice rewards and more. HeartMath Inc., and HeartMath Institute a nonprofit 501(c)(3) research and education organization, have been researching emotional physiology, optimal function, resilience and stress-management for more than 20 years. This research has demonstrated through clinical studies the critical link between emotions, heart function, and cognitive performance. It has significantly advanced understanding of heart-brain interactions, heart-rate variability (HRV) and heart-rhythm coherence, and the physiology of optimal learning and performance. HeartMath's research and methodologies have been validated in over 250 independent peer-reviewed studies published in prominent journals such as the American Journal of Cardiology, Stress Medicine, Global Advances in Health and Medicine, Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine and Preventive Cardiology. HeartMath organizational clients include Stanford School of Medicine, Stanford Hospital, Cedars-Sinai, Sutter Health, Samsung, NASA, Cleveland Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Cisco Systems, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Boeing among many other credible organizations. Dozens of school systems, Military and Law Enforcement Agencies, Olympic coaches and athletes, and thousands of health professionals around the world are utilizing HeartMath's solutions for self-regulation and building resilience and optimal performance.
About GTX Corp
GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS tracking and recovery location based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. The Company develops 2 way GPS tracking technologies which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular and BLE technology and offers a proprietary platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high valued assets through a complete end to end - customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and IoT portal. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in 14 countries and customers in over 35 countries, GTX is known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - Think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. Currently there are 100 million people worldwide who are part of this at risk wandering group and that number is expected to reach 277 million by 2050. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.
Online:
www.gtxcorp.com
Track My Workforce|GTX Corp
www.gpssmartsole.com
Social Media - #withyou #smartsole #connectedandprotected
www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom
www.twitter.com/gtxcorp
www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp
www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/
www.instagram.com/gtxcorp
General Information, Investor Relations, Wholesale Licensing, Consumer Purchase:
213-489-3019
info@gtxcorp.com
ir@gtxcorp.com
http://gtxcorp.com/contact-us/
Consumer Purchase of GPS SmartSoles
GTX Corp United Kingdom
In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office.
For more information, please contact:
Nelson Skip Riddle
Email: nsriddle@gtxcorp.com
Tel: +44 7785 364100
Disclaimer:
GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document's content by third parties unknown to the company.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases "expects," "would," "will," "believes," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained at http://www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX's forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.