GTX Corp Signs Agreement with Possum Ltd Expanding Distribution of the SmartSole Across UK and Ireland

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --GTX Corp (OTCBB:GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location GPS wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced the commercial launch of the GPS SmartSole with Possum Ltd, a B2B Healthcare and Telehealth provider conducting business across the UK and Ireland.
Possum is an independent, privately owned British company which develops, manufactures, supplies, installs and supports Electronic Assistive Technology products and systems to the National Health Service and distributes and supports a wide range of products to the Telehealth and Technology Enabled Care and Support markets. Established in 1961, Possum is a former holder of one of the most prestigious business awards in the UK, the Queen's Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category.
Philip Robinson, Managing Director of Possum stated, "Deploying new innovative technologies such as the GPS SmartSoles, which can improve health outcomes, increase independence, reduce loneliness and isolation is what we are all about. The GTX team has been wonderful to work with. We signed our Agreement last week, issued a PO right away and they have already shipped us our first order."
Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp Director stated, "Possum is a major provider of Electronic Assistive Technology and Telehealth products in the UK. Possum has strong relationships in the National Health Service and with local authorities. We are very excited to be working with them to develop this growing market."
"In 2015, it was estimated that there were 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK. As a result of memory, physical and communication challenges, people with dementia may experience social isolation and loneliness. Going for a walk can sometimes be a challenge for them, which can lead to getting lost or disorientated even in familiar surroundings. These distressing experiences can result in reduced activity, increased social isolation and increased caregiver stress, so any form of technology that can support people to get out and move about more safely and confidently, such as the GPS SmartSoles is a significant quality of life improvement. We look forward to working with Possum as their mission and ours are in complete alignment - harness wearable technology to empower people," said Nelson Skip Riddle, GTX UK Healthcare Adviser.
Possum will be exhibiting the GPS SmartSole this week at the Alzheimer's Show in London, which is a two-day event for family caregivers and healthcare professionals who want to learn more about dementia and the available solutions in the market place.
GTX Corp's patented GPS SmartSoles®, which were featured in AARP's 2015 technology gear guide are a stigma free, safety and security unobtrusive monitoring and tracking solution for those who suffer from Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, TBI and other memory disorders and have a tendency to wander. They are placed in the wearer's shoes and contain a miniaturized GPS tracking chip connected through a cellular network that sends a signal to the GTX Corp monitoring portal or app, showing the exact location of the individual wearing the SmartSoles. They come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, USA.
The simplicity behind the SmartSole Platform is that when someone wanders off or becomes lost, a text or email alert is sent to a caregiver's phone and computer, with a direct link to a map plotting the wanderer's location. Alerts can to local authority and private Call Centre's to provide effective monitoring and support also be sent
About Possum
Founded in Buckinghamshire in 1961, Possum is today a market leader in the provision, installation and support of many types of Electronic Assistive Technology. These include Environmental Control Systems, Telecare, Telehealth and TECS (Technology Enabled Care and Support Services). Possum develop and offer innovative and proprietary products and also source class leading new technology from third party suppliers to bring to the UK market. With an internal research and development function, manufacturing facilities, a network of highly qualified service/installation engineers and a team of expert trainers, we offer unrivaled reassurance and support to our customers. Possum has a strong established customer base in the National Health Service, Social Services and Local Authorities and also works with reseller partners to make this exciting technology more widely available.
About GTX Corp
GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS Smart Shoe, blockbuster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and innovative GPS and BLE SmartSole. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high value assets. Through a proprietary global enterprise IoT monitoring platform and licensing subscription business model, the Company offers a complete end to end solution of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity and professional services. Letting you know where or how someone or something is at the touch of a button, delivering security and peace of mind in an instant. GTX Corp also owns and operates LOCiMOBILE, Inc which develops applications for smart phones and tablets and Code Amber Alertag. The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy and owns an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's and was featured in a 38 page research piece which outlines the value proposition of the Company's IP portfolio and more recently in the SeeThruEquity research report.
The patented GTX Corp wearable technology products and tracking devices, enable wearers to be monitored remotely, thereby helping to ensure their safety in case they wander or become lost due to cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and TBI.
GTX Corp United Kingdom
In the UK, GTX Corp operates from offices in London and its Dublin-based European distribution center.
