GTX Corp Signs Collaboration Agreement with Veristride

Partnership Will Explore Gait Variability and Fall Risk Detection in Community-Living Older Adults
Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2017 --GTX Corp, (OTCMKTS:GTXO) an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business announced today signing a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc., a company that specializes in wearable solutions to analyze gait movement at the source, using custom sensors at the foot and biomechanical analytics to provide feedback on how people walk, run and move.
Gait technology is significant in fall risk detection and prevention, medication reaction, undetected stroke and early prediction of dementia. Being able to accurately monitor changes in gait/stride or activity levels specifically for seniors can have a major impact on their morbidity and mortality.
Despite extensive preventive efforts, falling continues to be a major problem for seniors both at home and in community living facilities. Being able to accurately predict falls, strokes or early onset of dementia by wearing a smart non-intrusive footwear device can offer significant advancements in senior care and wellness. GTX has been exploring and evaluating gait technology for several years as the Company strongly believes that there are many benefits that arise from gait analysis.
"We are very excited to begin working with Veristride, and look forward to piloting their technology with some of our customers both in the U.S. and Europe while our engineers work together to integrate their sensors into our SmartSole platform. By adding gait analysis to our SmartSoles we will be able to address the large problem of seniors falling and possibly detecting early onset of dementia," commented GTX Corp CEO Patrick Bertagna.
Veristride CEO Stacy Bamberg stated, "Veristride is enthusiastic to engage with GTX Corp to pilot the use of our PT Metrix gait analytics with the SmartSole platform. We anticipate that our sensors and proprietary analytics can be used to evaluate a wide variety of health changes in senior adults."
GTX Corp has been at the forefront of wearable technology for over a decade and holds numerous patents in the field of wireless communications and embedding miniaturized electronics inside footwear. With several footwear based wearable tech products in the marketplace and more expected out this year, the Company's patented flagship GPS SmartSole® is a perfect fit for this type of gait analytics and fall detection technology. The SmartSole comes in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality German electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.
About Veristride
Veristride, Inc. analyzes movement at the source, enabling users to heal, excel and thrive. High fidelity sensors at the foot interface paired with state of the art biomechanical analysis allow Veristride to analyze how people walk, run and move. Built on over 15 years of research, Veristride's approach caters to a wide range of users from individuals to trainers to organizations. In healthcare, Veristride's PT Metrix system is used by physical therapists who work with individuals faced with mobility challenges. Both clinicians and their patients need better information about progress and symmetry using cues and analytics to measure outcomes.
Online: www.veristride.com
Social media: #ptmetrix
www.facebook.com/veristride
www.twitter.com/veristride
www.linkedin.com/company/veristride/
General information and press kit:
801-610-9816
innovate@veristride.com
pr@veristride.com
www.veristride.com/presskit/
About GTX Corp
GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery location based services. Through its proprietary enterprise monitoring platform and licensing, subscription recurring revenue business model, GTX Corp offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity, backed by an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing patented GPS Smart Shoe, Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and award winning, patented GPS and BLE SmartSole, the world's first, invisible wearable wander guard GPS tracking device, initially created for quick recovery of those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high-value assets. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver in over 35 countries, innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.
Online:
www.gtxcorp.com
Track My Workforce | GTX Corp
www.gpssmartsole.com
Social media: #withyou #smartsole #connectedandprotected
www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom
www.twitter.com/gtxcorp
www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp
www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/
instagram.com/gtxcorp
General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:
213-489-3019
info@gtxcorp.com
ir@gtxcorp.com
gtxcorp.com/contact-us/
Consumer Purchase of GPS SmartSole
GTX Corp United Kingdom
In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office.
For more information, please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle
Email: nsriddle@gtxcorp.com
Tel: +44 7785 364100
Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document's content by third parties unknown to the company.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases "expects," "would," "will," "believes," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained at http://www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX's forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Source: Uptick Newswire