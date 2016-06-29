GTX Corp Signs Research Collaboration Agreement with George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2016 --GTX Corp Makes the list of 25 Most Empowering IoT Companies in 2016
GTX Corp (OTCBB:GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced today the signing of a collaboration agreement with George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services. In collaboration with investigators from the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University, who have expertise in the economics of disease management and mobile health technologies, the University will utilize GTX technology and data in order to study wandering habits in elderly people with Alzheimer's and dementia. The initial project will begin in early fall 2016 and is expected to last 1 year, and if successful, will be followed up with a large scale project planned for another 2-3 years.
The goal of the project is to investigate the possibility of using GPS data collected by GTX's SmartSole for predicting wandering patterns of elderly people with Alzheimer's and dementia. If successful, the project will result in a set of models capable of predicting a general area or direction in which a given patient is most likely to go when becoming disoriented and/or wandering. The project will be an objective methodical study and is intended to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. The created preliminary models will be made available to GTX Corp, which will consider deploying the prediction algorithms into their backend monitoring platform, adding another layer of technology and overall value to the platform and monitoring services provided by GTX Corp.
"GTX's SmartSole technology opens up the possibility of analyzing data that previously did not exist and creates new avenues to research wandering behaviors in people with Alzheimer's and dementia," said Janusz Wojtusiak, PhD, associate professor of health informatics at Mason. "GTX's technology combined with Mason's advanced data analytic methods could lead to breakthroughs in the field."
GTX Corp – keeping you connected to who matters most, was also featured in Enterprise Magazine as one of 25 most empowering IoT companies of 2016.
About George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services
The College of Health and Human Services at George Mason University prepares students to become future leaders in health care, public health, and social services with the skills necessary to solve the challenges of a rapidly changing and culturally diverse health environment. By combining research with community engagement efforts, students receive a rigorous and relevant education, while simultaneously making a valuable contribution to the region's health care workforce. Whether it's global and community health, health administration and policy, nursing, nutrition and food science studies, rehabilitation science, or social work, students are active participants in improving and promoting health, both locally and globally.
About GTX Corp
GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS Smart Shoe, blockbuster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and innovative GPS and BLE SmartSole. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high value assets. Through a proprietary global enterprise IoT monitoring platform and licensing subscription business model, the Company offers a complete end to end solution of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity and professional services. Letting you know where or how someone or something is at the touch of a button, delivering security and peace of mind in an instant. GTX Corp also owns and operates LOCiMOBILE, Inc which develops applications for smart phones and tablets and Code Amber Alertag. The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy and owns an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's and was featured in a 38 page research piece which outlines the value proposition of the Company's IP portfolio and more recently in the SeeThruEquity research report.
The patented GTX Corp wearable technology products and tracking devices, enable wearers to be monitored remotely, thereby helping to ensure their safety in case they wander or become lost due to cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and TBI.
