GTX Corp Upgrades E-Commerce Platform and Launches New Online Store

Renovation of the Company’s web properties includes lowered pricing options and an enhanced store
Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO), an Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider in the personal location, wearable and wandering assistive GPS technology business, is proud to announce that it has upgraded its web properties and ecommerce platform including the unveiling of a more feature-rich online store – serving as a one stop shop for GTX's full suite of innovative wearable tech products, personal location services and accessories. The renovation includes enhanced capabilities, additional user-friendly features and lower prices as well as new websites for its Take-Along Tracker 3G and Track My Workforce products.
In an effort to simply the process for GTX's diverse customer base and online community to shop with more ease, the Company has been working diligently to streamline consumers' overall online experience by enabling users to purchase all of the Company's various GPS tracking and monitoring products and services under one umbrella. The new online store broadens the shopping capabilities for both direct consumers, caregivers and small businesses that want to purchase multiple products and have specialized business needs. With the new and improved online store experience also comes lower product costs and additional service plans, offering customers flexible payment options.
Meghan Ravada, GTX Corp Community Relations Director, commented, "We are excited to offer a new renovated shopping experience which will enable our customers to take full advantage of our GPS wander assistive technology. We know caregiving can be challenging, so we strive to reduce stress for our customers and provide them with need-to-know purchase information as efficiently and effortlessly as possible."
In celebration of the new online store opening, GTX Corp is including a FREE pair of the signature Sole Protectors, designed specifically for GTX's patented GPS SmartSole®, for the first 100 SmartSole orders. Additionally, in partnership with HeartMath, an acknowledged world leader in stress and resilience technologies, GTX is also pleased to offer a free downloadable "Caregiver's Guide to Coping with Stress" on its website, a quick read that can make a big difference in providing and empowering people, caregivers and organizations to greatly reduce stress associated with caregiving.
Most widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX owns and licenses more than 80 patents and has multiple products in the market place, all available on the new online store, including:
- Take Along Tracker 3G – a single miniature tracking and SOS device that allows for GPS capabilities, plus 2G, 3G, GSM, data and voice as well as a 3-way motion sensor.
- Track My Workforce – a mobile app allowing employers to monitor mobile employees like drivers and sales representatives through their Smartphone.
- GPS SmartSole – a wearable stigma-free GPS tracking, monitoring and recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia and autism.
- Sole Protector for GPS SmartSole – created specifically for the GPS SmartSole® in order to boost longevity, hygiene, covertness, protection and comfort. Extends the life of the SmartSole with increased shock absorption and water resistance.
About GTX Corp
GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS tracking and recovery location based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. The Company develops 2 way GPS tracking technologies which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular and BLE technology and offers a proprietary platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high valued assets through a complete end to end - customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and portal.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in 14 countries and customers in over 35 countries, GTX is known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - Think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible GPS wearable technology device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. Currently there are 100 million people worldwide who are part of this at risk wandering group and that number is expected to reach 277 million by 2050. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. GTX puts the "Where" in Wearable Tech.
