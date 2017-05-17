GTX Corp's GPS SmartSole Exhibited Throughout Sweden

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, has been exhibiting its flagship GPS SmartSole throughout Sweden at numerous highly attended, premier industry events over the past several months alongside the Company's Swedish distributor, Posifon.
Posifon, an IT/telecom company that, based on app- and mobile technology, develops new services for increased welfare, had representatives demonstrating the SmartSoles at the various events highlighted below, including the opportunity to present the patented product and participate on professional panels discussing the future of healthcare and welfare in Sweden as an example of a new innovative wearable technology.
Sweden Exhibits Included:
- 10-11 May MAS/MAR Nurse Training Days in Stockholm (Attendance: 200 persons)
- 9-10 May Aid Exhibition in Gävle
- 3-4 May Dementia Forum Gothenburg (Attendance: 1000 persons)
- 26-27 April Vitalis E-health Forum Including 30 minute Presentation (Attendance: 1300 persons)
- 20 April Aid Exhibition Linköping
- 19 April Welfare Exhibition Katrineholm
- 11 April College Guest Lecturer for a Specialized Assistant Nurse Program in Gothenburg Including 90 min speech for nurses about products and the technology (40 persons)
- 26-28 March Assistive Technology Forum Gothenburg (1000 persons from various municipalities and the healthcare sector)
- 9 February Regional Healthcare Conference Including Panel Presentation (150 persons)
- 24-26 January National Meeting of Welfare Technologies in Stockholm Including 90 min speech about our new platform and the devices in front of the 8 municipalities (2000 persons)
View all photos from the events on GTX Corp's Blog Here
Furthermore, Posifon's products, including GTX Corp's GPS SmartSole, have been well-represented at several municipalities and authorities throughout the country, with one of the authorities of Sweden deciding to write a white paper announcing the results of its R&D project with the eight municipalities during the past year which will set the standards in Sweden. The white paper is expected to be published at the end of this year.
Andrew Duncan head of international business development for GTX Corp commented, "We are very happy to be exhibiting the GPS SmartSole at numerous industry events throughout Sweden. The Posifon team has been extremely supportive as we continue to explore new business opportunities, expand our distribution channels and launch our products into new vertical markets across the Swedish marketplace."
Initially created as a wander guard recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury, the patented GPS SmartSoles are a non-visible GPS and cellular tracking device designed to monitor the location and whereabouts of people afflicted with cognitive memory disorders who have a tendency to wander, become lost and disoriented. They can also be used by people at risk of kidnapping, such as government employees and corporate executives. The SmartSoles are a stigma free, safety and security wearable technology solution placed in the wearer's shoes that contain a GPS tracking chip connected through Telefonica's global cellular network that sends location information to the GTX Corp proprietary IoT platform showing the exact location of the individual wearing them. They come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality German electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.
About Posifon
Based in Goteborg, Sweden, Posifon AB is an IT/telecom company that, based on app- and mobile technology, develops new services for increased welfare. Positioned as an innovative company with a close connection to its customers, Posifon's vision is that everyone, regardless of age, family situation, living situation and ability should be able to feel safe, independent and part of a community. Safety and independence means a higher quality of life. To fulfill the vision, Posifon will develop and offer adjusted mobile safety alarms with advanced additional services. Posifon is the leading player on the market for GPS based personal safety alarms, also called mobile safety alarms. Posifon also works in Norway with plans to expand further.
About GTX Corp
GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery location based services. Through its proprietary enterprise monitoring platform and licensing, subscription recurring revenue business model, GTX Corp offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity, backed by an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing patented GPS Smart Shoe, block buster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and award winning, patented GPS and BLE SmartSole, the world's first, invisible wearable wander guard GPS tracking device, initially created for quick recovery of those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high-value assets. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver in over 35 countries, innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.
