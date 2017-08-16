GTX Corp's GPS SmartSole on Top 13 Smart Shoe List

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2017 --GTX Corp (OTCQB:GTXO), an IoT platform and provider of personal location GPS wearable technology and wandering assistive technology, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of the "Top 13 Smart Shoes That Combine the Best of Technology and Fashion" for its patented GPS SmartSole® by Techflier, a premiere resource for tech startup, computing innovation and technology news.



As footwear continues to gain traction in the wearable technology industry, GTX Corp is widely recognized as a pioneer in the space as the first wearable footwear technology company, marking over 15 years of keeping users connected to who and what matters with a suite of GPS tracking location-based solutions such as the Company's flagship GPS SmartSole. In the feature, Techflier highlights 13 connected smart shoes that rise in becoming objects of desire for both fashionistas and technophiles alike, with GTX's patented SmartSole featured as number 6 on the list.



Techflier tracks the best and brightest technology startups from around the world, providing accurate and insightful coverage regarding developments in major hubs like Silicon Valley—as well as developing regions and areas not covered by mainstream media. Drawing on a network of writers from over 50 countries, Techflier reports the latest news regarding regional innovators with the mission to help rectify this disparity by providing unmatched coverage on global startups to its readers and listeners worldwide.



"We are truly honored to be recognized as one of the top smart shoes on a renowned list ranging from dynamic and interactive footwear aesthetics to performance and location tracking," commented GTX Corp CEO Patrick Bertagna. "We appreciate the recognition this brings to our innovative product line of smart wearable technology."



GTX Corp's patented GPS-enabled "smart" insoles are a discreet and convenient tracking and recovery GPS device that fits easily into most shoes. The GTX SmartSole delivers peace of mind for family members or caregivers by providing real-time location monitoring of loved ones including the millions of people suffering from memory impairment or wandering as a result of Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, traumatic brain injury, or other cognitive memory disability.



Known for its game-changing, multi-award-winning patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX has previously been recognized and granted numerous other awards and accolades by prestigious organizations, including most recently honored as the winner of Technology Media Telcoms (TMT) News Magazine's "Best Wearable Technology Company – USA" and "Most Innovative Tracking & Recovery Technology", given a 4 star ranking by Able Magazine, highlighted in AARP top 10 best new technologies for seniors, receiving a special mention in a Google white paper, the People's Choice Award for most innovative connected device, being nominated for the 100 Most Important Inventions of Mankind, exhibited in the Technology Museum of Sweden, included in Entrepreneur Magazine's top 100 Brilliant Companies, identified by ABI Research as 'paving the way into the next billion dollar market' and as the 2nd Place Winner (between Microsoft-1st, and Samsung-3rd,) in the 2015 CTIA E-Tech Awards in the "Wearables, Health, Fitness & Wellness" category, to name a few.



About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS tracking and recovery location based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. The Company develops 2 way GPS tracking technologies which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular and BLE technology and offers a proprietary platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high valued assets through a complete end to end - customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and IoT portal. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in 14 countries and customers in over 35 countries, GTX is known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - Think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. Currently there are 100 million people worldwide who are part of this at risk wandering group and that number is expected to reach 277 million by 2050. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.



