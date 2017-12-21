Gubernatorial Candidate and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Attends Largest CLE Event in NE Ohio

Mentor, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2017 --The 30th Annual Carver Financial CLE update included a prestigious lineup of speakers including Ohio Supreme court Justice William O'Neill. This name may be familiar as he has been discussed as a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2018. Also speaking were Judge Eugene Lucci, Lake Country Probate Court Judge Mark Bartolotta and Judge John O'Donnell. Other notable speakers included attorney Scott Stefl and attorney Andrew Gardner along with Randy Carver President of Carver Financial Services, Inc. This is the thirtieth year that Randy has hosted this educational event providing accredited continuing legal education to local attorneys.



"For the last 30 years we have provided attorneys with timely, relevant and practical information that they can use to serve their clients and to improve our community, "commented Randy Carver, the President of Carver Financial Services, Inc. 110 local attorneys were in attendance learning about topics ranging from cyber security to lawyers professionalism and the new tax code.



The vision of Carver Financial Services has always been to make people's lives better – their clients, their associates and the community. This event has been part of this initiative since 1987. "This event started with just a few attorneys and has been attended by thousands over the years. It is great to see so much participation by local judges and attorneys who continue their education," commented Carver.



Randy and his team manage more than $1.2 Billion in assets for clients in Lake County and around the world. Carver Financial Services provides comprehensive financial planning with a focus on retirement income. You can reach Randy Carver and his team at 440-974-0808 or randy.carver@raymondjames.com.



The practice is located at 7473 Center St. Mentor Ohio and on the web at http://www.carverfinancialservices.com.



About Carver Financial Services Inc.

Carver Financial Services Inc. offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services Inc. is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Raymond James is not affiliated with any of the attorneys, judges, or court justices named above.



Randy Carver

randy.carver@raymondjames.com