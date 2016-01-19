Guernsey and Jersey Steel Band Hire Steelasophical Brings the Caribbean to the Channel Islands

Wycombe, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2016 --One of the most recommended Steel Band hire services in the UK and the leading service for Guernsey and Jersey are pleased to announce they are taking bookings for weddings. Steelasophical has become the leading Steel Band Hire service for Guernsey and Jersey and as such are in hot demand. The company founded by Gary Trotman provides a total Caribbean experience to bring life to any special event, wedding or party.



Steelasophical travel all over the UK where they provide their unique Caribbean experience for wedding celebrations. Gary Trotman, who has a great fondness for Guernsey and Jersey, puts together a Caribbean show like no other. He provides Caribbean Mobile DJs, Vocal entertainers and the number one Steel Band experience.



The Guernsey and Jersey Caribbean Steel Band experience are available to suit any budget. Gary can work with wedding couples and other people looking for a unique entertainment to provide an experience they will never forget without breaking their budget.



One of the biggest requests that Gary receives when providing entertainment for a wedding is to provide a Caribbean feel for the first wedding dance. With the Caribbean sound, the first wedding dance becomes, even more, romantic.



Gary Trotman said: "When we visit Guernsey and Jersey, we love it when we see an empty floor, and once we start playing that floor fills up with everyone enjoying themselves. There is no better feeling to see smiling faces having the time of their life."



The Caribbean music service is available for corporate and personal events, including garden parties, birthdays, weddings, functions, and launch parties.



For more information on the Guernsey and Jersey Steel Band Hire company, please visit

http://www.steelband.co.uk/guernsey-jersey/



About Gary Trotman LCGLI EngTech MIIE

Gary is mostly known as an internationally selling and performing music professional. A multiInstrumentalist and song writer and without doubt, mostly know as a Steel drum professional running his music company Steelasophical.



